Anne Hathaway Shares Beautiful Photo Of Herself With Jacinda Ardern & Her Baby

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was in New York last week for the UN General Assembly, and while she was there, actress Anne Hathaway asked to have a meeting with her.

Hathaway, who is also a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, praised the prime minister for her work in New Zealand, and the progress she is making while in power, according to Newshub, and Ardern expressed her anticipation in meeting with Hathaway.

“I’m very familiar with her work and very excited to have a chance to discuss mutual interest particularly around family policies and children’s policies.”

Just over a week after that meeting took place, Hathaway has shared a series of photos of the meet and greet to her Instagram account, which also included a number of shots of Ardern’s baby daughter, Neve Te Aroha. The first photo showed Ardern holding her little girl while Hathaway cooed over the baby. Other shots showed the pair sitting comfortably on a sofa and chatting to one another.

“#FBF to last week when I had the honor of speaking with Prime Minister @JacindaArdern of New Zealand about the exciting and necessary work the PM is doing to increase #PPL in NZ (I also got to meet her daughter Neve!)”

The actress wore a long orange coat over a matching orange dress. Ardern meanwhile wore a black dress with a floral pattern across it, with Neve dressed in a baby blue and red shirt, and a white pair of pants.

Ardern added that she was “pleased” that the actress had “recognised the work New Zealand has done over successive number of years to lift the well-being of kids and families.”

UN Under-Secretary General and Executive Director of Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka was also there to meet Ardern, and shared a snap of the encounter to her own Twitter page, captioning the shot, “Paid-parental leave and recognizing unpaid care work are important action items for gender equality.”

According to TIME, Ardern made history with her visit to the UN, becoming the first ever female head of state to attend the United Nations General Assembly with a baby in tow. Her partner, Clarke Gayford, was seated in the front row with the infant on his lap during Ardern’s speech.

Hathaway was also given the honor of moderating two panels at the UN Women Global Summit, and she included photos from both those as well, showing her on stage during the discussion and at a photo-op afterwards posing with some of the panel members. For that occasion, she opted for a black, knee-length dress.