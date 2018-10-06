Amy Schumer & Emily Ratajkowski Fined For Misdemeanor Over Kavanaugh Protests

Comedian Amy Schumer and model Emily Ratajkowski made headlines when they were arrested for protesting against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Thursday on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The two women were among 291 others who were also arrested during their peaceful demonstrations.

According to The Wrap, a Capitol Police Spokeswoman explained that the individuals were “arrested for unlawfully demonstrating in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building.” A further nine were taken into custody for “unlawful demonstration activities on the fourth floor of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.” All of them were also charged with “Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding.”

The spokeswoman reported that all of the people arrested were being processed on the site and immediately released. Police have stated that everyone who was arrested would be “charged a $50 fine for the misdemeanor offense.”

Ratajkowski took to her Instagram account to share the news that she had been among those arrested on Capitol Hill during the protests.

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault,” Ratajkowski wrote. “Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter. I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men.”

When the police starting rounding everyone up, an officer asked Schumer if she wanted to be arrested along with the rest of them, to which she responded that she did. She and Ratajkowski stood side-by-side as they were led away.

Schumer has since issued a rallying call on her own Instagram account, pleading with others to get involved in protesting “on whatever scale you feel comfortable,” whether that includes physically showing up and getting involved in demonstrations or by just voting in the elections next month to take those who have shown sympathy and support for Kavanaugh out of their respective offices.