Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Flaunt Their Toned Bikini Bodies In New Photo

Summer may be over, but Kourtney Kardashian and her younger sister Kendall Jenner are keeping their bikini bodies in shape, and they’ve got pictures to prove it.

On Friday, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post photos of herself wearing a tiny bikini. In the caption of the sexy snapshots, the reality star revealed that the photos were taken by her younger sister, Kendall Jenner.

Kardashian dons a black bikini with white trim in the photos, where she poses provocatively, tugging at her bikini bottoms and giving sultry looks to the camera with her wet, slicked back hair.

In another photo, Kourtney is joined by Kendall, who wears a dark blue triangle top bikini and an oversized, floppy sun hat. The two sisters look at one another as they laugh and smile in the pool. Kendall also sports a necklace in the photo, which Kourt captioned, “duo.”

According to an October 6 report by People Magazine, one fan decided to call Kourtney Kardashian out in the comment section of the photo after she revealed that “sometimes you need a day away.” However, one social media user was not impressed by Kourt’s caption, claiming that she doesn’t need a day away because she “never works.”

Kardashian decided not to let the comment slide and clapped back at the critic by revealing that she actually has a lot of work and responsibility in her life.

“Let me respond to you with all the time I have… oh wait, my attorney’s on the other line to discuss 6 business deals, I have a camera in my face filming season SIXTEEN of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (you may have heard of it) and I’m raising my 3 amazing children… God bless you and your worry about me,” Kourtney fired back.

In addition to work and her children, Kourtney Kardashian also has a co-parenting relationship with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, to cultivate.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney and Scott have been getting along well lately, and the two even recently took a trip to New York City together with their children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, in tow.

Although the pair is seemingly on good terms, the rumors about them getting back together are reportedly not true. Sources tell Hollywood Life that although Kardashian will always have love for Disick, she does not want to rekindle her romance with him.

“Kourtney has no desire at all to get back together with Scott. He was her first love and she will always have a special place for him in her heart, but now her only concern is doing what’s in their children’s best interests,” one source stated.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kendall Jenner, and the rest of the family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!