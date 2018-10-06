Princess Diana Said Prince William Wanted To Be A Police Officer To Protect Her

Princes William and Harry were exceptionally close with their mother, Princess Diana, who was the first royal to take a real hands-on approach to raising her children, making decisions for their childhood and rearing that broke with royal traditions.

Ever since her horrific death in a car accident in Paris in 1997, both of her sons have spoken about the incredible influence she had on them in life, and the trauma they have suffered ever since her death.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton penned a book about the beloved People’s Princess, Diana: Her True Story, and in it he often spoke about the special bond Diana had with William and Harry. According to The Sun, one detail that he shared was her boys’ desire to protect and look after her, with William even revealing his plans for a career centered around that goal.

“William and Harry were aware of their destiny. On one occasion the boys were discussing their futures with Diana. ‘When I grow up I want to be a policeman and look after you Mummy,’ said William. Quick as a flash Harry replied, with a note of triumph in his voice, ‘Oh no you can’t, you’ve got to be king.'”

William’s godmother, Carolyn Bartholomew, also spoke wonderful words about the young prince’s kindness and concern for his mother in Morton’s book.

“William is kind-hearted, very much like Diana. He would give you his last Rolo sweet. In fact he did on one occasion. He was longing for this sweet, he only had one left and he gave it to me.”

Not only did the future king share his sweets with his godmother, but Morton also shared another generous moment the young prince had, collecting all his pocket money, which at that stage was just a collection of pennies, and handing it over to his godmother.

Despite her passing more than 21 years ago already, William and Harry often speak of her publicly, and last year, to mark the 20th anniversary of her death, they commissioned a documentary about her life and death, in which they both spoke extensively about the influence Diana had not only on them, but on the British people and royal watchers all over the world.

They have also used their own trauma over the sudden loss of their mother as fuel to motivate their mental health campaigns. Since starting their work in mental health, both William and Harry have found it easier to speak about the effects Diana’s life and death have had on them.