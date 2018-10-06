Michael Avenatti Being Blamed, And Credited, For Kavanaugh Confirmation

Want to be angry at someone -- or grateful to someone -- for Kavanaugh's probable Supreme Court confirmation? Everyone else is pointing to attorney Michael Avenatti.

Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court is fait accompli at this point, and on Friday many people are either thanking or disparaging Michael Avenatti because of it.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) gave a lengthy speech on the floor of the Senate Friday, in which she ultimately said she was going to vote yes on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation. Collins is considered a swing key senator.

But she also said something else in her speech that may have indicated it was Michael Avenatti who helped sway her mind. At least, that’s how many people are taking it as of Friday evening, according to the Washington Post.

Twitter comments began to mention him soon after Collins made her speech, in which she spoke about the various allegations leveled against Brett Kavanaugh in recent weeks.

Collins did not mention him by name, but Avenatti is the legal counsel representing Julie Swetnick, the third woman to come forward with allegations of Brett Kavanaugh’s sexually inappropriate behavior.

Trump should thank @MichaelAvenatti for helping to save the Kavanaugh nomination. — jon gabriel (@exjon) October 6, 2018

Now, some right-wing pundits are thanking Avenatti for his help and support with getting Kavanaugh confirmed in a tongue-in-cheek little joke, as Avenatti has been vocally against the confirmation.

Julie Swetnick’s story was ripped apart by the media, with some saying she did not come across as credible. This stands in sharp contrast to Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s first accuser, who was praised across media outlets and party lines for her sincere, stirring testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the sexual assault she endured.

Like lots of Twitter users, Avenatti also clearly believed that Collins was directing her speech toward him. He sounded off against her on Twitter Friday with multiple messages, as reported by the Inquisitr.

.@SenatorCollins does not have the judgment to be a US Senator. She never met my client, never had her interviewed, never met the 6 witnesses supporting her declaration or had them interviewed, and never cross examined my client. And yet she made a credibility determination. How? — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 5, 2018

Julie Swetnick was not asked to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She was also not questioned by the FBI during a five-day background check of Brett Kavanaugh conducted last week and this week, according to Newsweek.

Avenatti has been extremely vocal about his wish for the FBI to conduct a much more thorough investigation into Brett Kavanaugh in light of the multiple allegations surrounding the Supreme Court nominee. He is highly active on Twitter, and earlier this week announced that he is representing yet another woman who has a story to tell about Brett Kavanaugh.

Michael Avenatti is also vocally anti-Trump, and previously got into a Twitter war with the president. Avenatti has said that he plans to run for president himself in 2020.