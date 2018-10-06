Jennifer Garner Is Not Dating ‘Camping’ Co-Star Arturo Del Puerto, Per ‘Gossip Cop’

Jennifer Garner’s love life has become the subject of lots of speculation ever since she officially separated from Ben Affleck. Tabloids have previously linked her to Josh Duhamel and Chris Pine. Now there are stories alleging that the actress is dating her Camping co-star Arturo Del Puerto.

But celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop is on the case and they report that the rumors of their romance are untrue.

Camping is an HBO series starring Garner and Del Puerto that’s set to premiere on October 14. But, as Gossip Cop notes, OK! Magazine published a story alleging that they were more than just co-workers on set.

“They began as friends, but it turned into something more,” the reported source said. “It was clear to everyone on the set that sparks were there.”

Those “sparks” led to a full-blown romance, the tabloid contends. A romance that the two are keeping secret.

“It’s great to see her with someone who treats her so well,” the “insider” continued. “This one could go the distance.”

If OK! Magazine is to be believed, Garner and Del Puerto have been sending each love notes during the day and have spent a “couple of nights together.”

But Gossip Cop states that they spoke to their source in the actress’ camp who said that the story is completely untrue.

They also report that no one from the production team on Camping has said anything about a romance between the stars of their show.

News of this alleged romance comes after a story by TMZ yesterday which reports that Garner had filed court documents which would speed up her divorce from Ben Affleck.

It looks that those court filings worked.

The Inquisitr reported earlier today that the Garner/Affleck divorce has been finalized. The former couple met with a private judge and their attorneys at the actress’ home to resolve the loose ends of their agreement which had been stymied by the slowness of the public court system.

Batman Actor Ben Affleck Finalizes Divorce With Jennifer Garner https://t.co/wF0yYvNkHT pic.twitter.com/nO3nWnjpOR — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) October 5, 2018

The TMZ article noted that Garner wanted to accelerate towards divorce now that Affleck has completed a one-month stint at a rehabilitation facility for alcohol addiction.

In August, Garner staged an intervention for Affleck and drove him to rehab. Sources told TMZ that during his relapse into addiction, she was concerned about settling a custody agreement with him that would govern how they’d raise their children, Samuel, Violet, and Seraphina.

The couple were married in 2005 but separated in 2015. Jennifer Garner officially filed for divorced in 2017.