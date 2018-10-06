Trump is warning Republican voters that they must prepare to retaliate against vengeful Democrats.

Donald Trump Jr. is telling conservatives to buckle up because the Democrats could be considering impeachment proceedings against Brett Kavanaugh, who is likely to be confirmed to the Supreme Court. Trump is warning, “this is war!”

The Daily Wire says that Donald Trump Jr. is warning Republicans that the fight is not over, and they have to step up and vote in next month’s election.

“Trump supporters – The fight isn’t over.”

He was alerting voters to the fact that getting Brett Kavanaugh onto the Supreme Court is not the end of the fight.

“You better believe that Democrats are going to do everything in their power to impeach Kavanaugh from the Supreme Court if they take control of Congress in November. This is war. Time to fight. Vote on Nov 6 to protect the Supreme Court!”

Donald Trump Jr.’s tweets came after three weeks of hearings that were complicated by accusations of sexual assault and heavy drinking over the years. What the Trump administration thought would be a sure thing seemed to be heading off the rails as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified about her memory of Kavanaugh assaulting her while the two were in high school.

Donald Trump Jr. Slams Sen. Joe Manchin For Waiting To Announce Kavanaugh Vote https://t.co/kw9d6T63QQ pic.twitter.com/IDuZfTfLNf — PolitiWeek™ (@PolitiWeek) October 6, 2018

But in addition to the testimony of Dr. Ford, other classmates from Judge Kavanaugh‘s Georgetown Prep and Yale days spoke to the media to say that he was not accurately portraying his drinking habits in his teens and 20s. Dr. Charles Ludington, who played basketball at Yale with Kavanaugh, said that the judge could be an angry drunk.

Ludington said that the two drank together and he was shocked when he saw Kavanaugh speak about his college years and drinking.

“When I watched Brett and his wife being interviewed on Fox News on Monday, and when I watched Brett deliver his testimony under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, I cringed. For the fact is, at Yale, and I can speak to no other times, Brett was a frequent drinker and a heavy drinker. I know, because, especially in our first two years of college, I often drank with him.”

Ludington added that he stopped socializing with Kavanaugh after he says that while drunk, he started a bar fight that put one of their friends behind bars for the night.

Ludington’s written statement and interviews only added fuel to a fire that is not likely to go out just because Kavanaugh is voted officially onto the Supreme Court.