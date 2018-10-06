President Trump, Joe Biden To Hold Competing Rallies In Kentucky

The Richmond Register was the first to break the news, sharing with the world that President Donald Trump would be making an early stop in their community, hoping to shore up support for long-standing Republican Congressman Andy Barr.

While Barr swept his district in the 2016 election by a whopping 22 points, more recent public polling has shown a neck-and-neck race between the incumbent Republican and his challenger, Amy McGrath. McGrath, who is a retired Lt. Colonel of the United States Marines who served as a fighter pilot during her career — the first female to have flown the F-18 fighter jet in combat operations, according to The New York Times — has seemingly closed the gap in the interim, forcing both sides of the partisan divide to pay more attention to Kentucky’s 6th district.

As local CBS affiliate WKLY details, McGrath will have her job cut out for her, however, as Barr won’t be going down without a fight. President Trump has scheduled a campaign stop in Richmond, Kentucky, for Saturday, October 13. The presence of the president will likely have a deeper impact on the electorate of the district, revitalizing voters who may have fallen moribund in the years spanning the last election until now.

BREAKING: President Trump's campaign stop comes after speculation he would visit Kentucky's 6th Congressional District in support of Rep. Andy Barr. https://t.co/c91TT1aLhN — WKYT (@WKYT) October 5, 2018

In tandem with the alleged renewal of the Republican base over the recent fight to see Judge Brett Kavanaugh nominated to the Supreme Court, as CBS relays, the twin news stories mean that this election will be a spectacular political contest.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and congressional hopeful McGrath will be beating Trump and his team to the punch, however. As WKYT reports, Biden will be headed to Owingsville, Kentucky, to host a fish fry on October 12 — the day before Trump and Barr’s MAGA rally. The seafood platters will be served at Bath County High School on Friday. For her part, McGrath released a public statement welcoming Biden to her home state, lauding his accomplishments and his commitment to the United States.

“I’m so honored that Vice President Biden will join me in Bath County next week and have a chance to meet the hardworking people from our rural counties… The Vice President is an American patriot who has dedicated his life to serving our country and bettering the lives of all Americans.”

Barr, not to be outdone, released his own presser about Trump’s visit as a motivator for his own base.

“I’m honored to welcome President Trump to the Sixth District to speak to Kentuckians in advance of the Nov. 6 election… Kentuckians are better off today because of the policies I voted for and this president signed into law.”

The rally in support of Rep. Andy Barr and President Trump will be held at 7 p.m. local time at EKU’s Alumni Coliseum, 641 Eastern Bypass, in Richmond. Doors open at 4 p.m., and if previous rallies are any indicator, those wanting to ensure themselves a spot should prepare to arrive even earlier.