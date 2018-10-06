Stylist Maher Jridi Claims Nicki Minaj Stiffed Him $73K

Nicki 'created a serious financial hardship for Jridi.'

Nicki Minaj may be in a bit of legal hot water after stylist Maher Jridi claims the singer stiffed him to the tune of more than $73,000 for his services.

Jridi was the stylist responsible for dressing Nicki for her “Regret in Your Tears” music video. Maher told Page Six he thought a friendship was growing between him and Minaj after the past year of working together as stylist and performer on several different projects. According to the new Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit, what Minaj actually gave to Jridi was “a serious financial hardship.”

The suit reveals a company called Cloak Wardrobe has issued a bill to the stylist for $13,000. The bill is for clothing rented from the company that Jridi picked out for Nicki to wear that was never returned.

The suit also alleges Minaj has stiffed the stylist on bills for his services on several different projects including not paying him in full for his services.

As TMZ points out, Maher and Nicki have worked together for a while now. In fact, the stylist was the man responsible for Minaj’s wardrobe during the Paris Fashion Week last year.

A quick glance at Nicki’s Instagram profile reveals things are business as usual as the singer shared her cover shots for Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam as well as several photos taken during the photo shoot for the cover. In just eight hours, Nicki’s 92.9 million Instagram followers showed each of the photos a lot of love.

In the photo where she credited everyone who participated in the photo shoot, 1.3 million likes and 18,400 comments have been accumulated.

Moreover, there doesn’t appear to be anyone in the comment sections of the photos who has too much of anything to say about the pending lawsuit against Nicki. According to her Instagram profile, Nicki has recently worked with other stylists including KC Jones and Anna Katsanis.

Maher, on the other hand, does not appear to have much of a social media presence. While he does have an Instagram with a little over 24,000 followers, his account is private. So, only those who have been approved as followers have access to his videos and pictures.

According to Maher, he did not immediately file a lawsuit against the rapper in an attempt to recoup his losses. In fact, the stylist alleges to have made several attempts to reach out to Nicki to settle the matter out of court only for those attempts to have been ignored.

Both TMZ and Page Six have reached out to Nicki’s representatives for a statement regarding the claim, but neither outlet has yet to receive a response.