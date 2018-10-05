Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Willing To Put Career ‘On Hold’ To Start A Family With Justin Bieber, Per ‘HL’

Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin currently trying to start a family?

As the timeless playground chant goes: “first comes love—then comes marriage—then comes baby in a baby carriage”—and according to a recent report by Hollywood Life, this seems to be the approach the newlyweds are taking, as a source claims that Baldwin has no qualms about “putting her career on hold” so she and Bieber can start on that baby right away.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was recently established that Baldwin, 21, and Bieber, 24, did in fact get married last month. The couple decided to jump the gun and get hitched without their families present when they entered a New York City courthouse to obtain their marriage license.

Being brought up in a strict, religious family, it was reported in the past that the young model was saving herself for marriage and being a devoted religious man himself, Bieber respected his now-wife’s values, but now that they are officially husband and wife, their love life appears to be in full bloom.

“Justin and Hailey are now enjoying an amazing love life together. Justin can’t wait to be a dad and Hailey is totally open to putting her career on hold for a pregnancy,” the source said.

Baldwin being willing to put her modeling career “on hold” doesn’t seem as farfetched, as she recently revealed that she was scaling back on booking modeling gigs so she could spend more time with her then-fiancé and of course, her family, after her absence on the runway during New York Fashion Week.

It should also be noted that Bieber himself has openly expressed his desire of wanting to be fully settled in life by the time he reaches 30, which includes a wife and kids. And it would seem that the desire is mutual.

“She loves Justin with all her heart and now that they are married, she really wants to be the mother of his baby. They are having lots of sex and a baby could be right around the corner,” the source added.

While the couple has been recently photographed looking more in love than ever, there does seem to be underlying trouble brewing, as the “Sorry” singer’s parents are reportedly none to pleased that their son went off and married Baldwin without having her sign a prenup first.

Now, Bieber’s management team is trying to rectify the situation by racing to get the proper documents drafted for a post-nuptial agreement, given that the Biebs is reportedly worth a massive $250 million.

The couple does still intend to have a blow-out wedding ceremony and reception in front of God and their friends and family.