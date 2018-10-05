Watch New York Yankees Vs. Boston Red Sox ALDS Game One Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Rivalry Returns

Baseball's best rivalry returns to the postseason for the first time since 2004 when the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox in Game One of the AL Division Series.

The best rivalry in baseball, the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox, comes to the Major League Baseball postseason for only the fourth time ever — and first time since 2004 when the Red Sox became the first and to this day only team ever to overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a seven-game postseason series, as the MLB site recounts — when the 100-win Yankees storm into Fenway Park to take on the 108-win Red Sox in Game One of the American League Division Series, a game that will live stream from Boston.

The 2018 season also marked the first ever in which both the Red Sox and Yankees won 100 games in the same year, and the first time two 100-win teams have met in a Division series since the expanded playoff format was first played in 1995, according to the New York Times. The two AL East rivals have never met in a best-of-five postseason series.

In 1999, 2003, and 2004, the Yankees and Red Sox squared off the best-of-seven AL Championship Series, per Baseball Reference data. The Yankees won a five-game decision in ’99 and a comeback, seven-game victory in 2003. But in 2004, after the Yankees won the first three games of the ALCS, the Red Sox roared back and won the series in seven games.

Red Sox ace Chris Sale will try to silence the powerful Yankee bats in Game One of the ALDS Friday. Adam Glanzman / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Friday Game One of the American League Division Series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 38,000-seat Fenway park in Boston, Massachusetts, on October 5. That start time will be 4:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, 6:30 p.m. Central.

Red Sox lefty ace Chris Sale gets the start for Boston, coming in with 237 strikeouts in just 158 innings pitched, per BR data, in a season where he missed several weeks due to injury. In two starts against New York in 2018, Sale threw 13 innings fanning 19 on his way to winning both.

The Yankees counter with 35-year-old veteran lefty J.A. Happ, who faced Boston three times in 2018 with a win, a loss, and two no-decisions, according to BR.

J.A. Happ gets the start for New York in the ALDS Game One against the Red Sox. Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Friday Game One of the American League Division Series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 38,000-seat Fenway park in Boston, Massachusetts, on October 5. That start time will be 4:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, 6:30 p.m. Central.

To watch a live stream of the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox ALDS Game One, use the stream provided by Watch TBS. Viewers should be aware that accessing the Watch TBS live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox ALDS opening showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” online TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Yanks vs. Sox game streamed live at no charge.

An audio-only live stream of the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox ALDS opening game will be available on the TuneIn Radio site.