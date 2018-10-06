Patrons At Berlin Sex Party Venue KitKat Club Urged To Get Meningitis Test For Possible Infection

A Berlin nightclub notorious for its sexually uninhibited atmosphere faced a deadly bacteria scare.

According to Telegraph, a male patron of the KitKat Club was rushed to the hospital after he attended a party at the venue. The club is known for allowing guests to openly engage in sexual intercourse.

The club said in a statement posted on Facebook that a guest suffering from meningitis infection visited the club on Sept. 29.

It also said that the man could not remember what happened at the club, which possibly means that he could not recall what sexual contact he had, because of his serious condition.

Reinickendorf Health Department Director Patrick Larscheid said that a friend of the patient confirmed that they were both in the club but he did not know who the patient was in contact with during the “CarneBall Bizarre” party.

Authorities decided to issue a city-wide alert after they were informed by the club’s owners about the incident. Those who visited the club were urged to seek medical attention.

The club said that none of its employees showed any symptom so far but they have already taken tests and were offered antibiotics as a preventative measure.

KitKat Club said that infections in the club were very unlikely but anyone who exhibits symptoms needs to immediately see a doctor.

Pixabay

“Unfortunately, the sick guest is very bad, so it was not possible to ask who he had closer contact with us at the club,” KitKat Club said. “That is why the health department has decided to release a press release. The idea was to inform as many people as possible who visited the club last Saturday.”

Officials of the German capital said that shutting down the club is not necessary since it was not the source of infection, and the club itself was not contaminated.

Bacterial meningitis is a serious and deadly infection marked by the swelling of the protective membranes that surround the brain and the spinal cord.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, infected individuals may die in as little as a few hours. While most people recover from the illness, permanent disabilities such as hearing loss and brain damage may occur as a result of infection.

Bacterial meningitis can be spread through sharing of saliva, which occurs during close or lengthy contact such as coughing, kissing, or living in the same household. Symptoms include nausea, sensitivity to light, vomiting, and confusion.