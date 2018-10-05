Olivia Culpo Poses With Plunging Neckline & Pink Flower In Hand On Instagram

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo took to popular social media platform Instagram Friday evening to show off her gorgeous dress and a pretty pink-fringed flower — in addition to being the fixture of the snapshot herself.

Posing in a heavily embroidered fabric and lace dress with a plunging neckline that shows off plenty of skin, Culpo radiates confidence in her latest share. Bearing large jewels or gemstones and a floral design along the skirting, the little black dress clings to Culpo’s famously trim figure. Her hair pulled back in a sleek look that rests above perfectly manicured eyebrows, the model coyly thrusts her chin forward and closes her eyes to the sun, showcasing both her luxuriously supple lashes as well as her aloof and controlled aesthetic.

In Culpo’s hand rests a single short-stemmed flower, something which looks to be a rose. The largely white petals are bordered by a hot pink fringe that bleeds into the flower, adding a pop of color to the frame that would otherwise be absent. Backgrounded by intricate stonework and an array of foliage from trees to supple grass, the I Feel Pretty actress is the embodiment of class and comfortable beauty.

As the Daily Mail details, the look may actually be a holdover from a party that Culpo participated in yesterday, hosted by Pandora Creative Directors, Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo. The party was held in support of the Pandora Reflexions Collection, and took place in the south of France — more specifically at the Chateau Saint Georges, which would explain the lush greenery present in the pictures.

Models Winnie Harlow, Suki Waterhouse, and Ashley Benson were also in attendance for the festivities. Benson is, of course, best known for her work on Pretty Little Liars. Harlow was seen in several snapshots with Culpo that were shared to Instagram, most notably sharing an intimate dinner scene with the former Miss Universe.

With Harlow wearing a 1970s inspired and entirely bold royal purple ensemble and Culpo joining her in the iconic dress of the gala, the pair make a visual impression that imparts a sense of confident fun and friendship.

Olivia Culpo has also been making headlines lately for her support of ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas, who recently revealed his engagement to Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, as E! News reports.

“Very excited for him! Definitely,” Culpo said of the news. “Of course, you wanna wish the best on anyone and love, especially in this industry, is so hard to find. So I’m very happy to see people happy.”

Always representing herself as positive and forward thinking throughout the entirety of her remarks exchanged with E! News, Culpo seems to have a calm and mature demeanor surrounding her life — in both a romantic and a professional sense — as she closes out a year that has been very kind to her.