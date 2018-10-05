WWE ‘Super Show-Down’: Final Match Card And How To Watch Or Find Live Coverage

We can't all be in Australia for this great event, but we can still watch it in the U.S. if up early enough.

WWE is continuing to make its presence felt around the world with big events and another one is planned for Saturday. Live from Australia, the WWE Super Show-Down is going to feature a full 10-match card that will include The Undertaker vs. Triple H for the final time ever. It’s going to begin very early in the United States on the morning of Saturday, October 6, 2018, and here is how you can watch or keep up with all the action.

Like earlier in the year when WWE put on the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, they will return there for the Crown Jewel in early November. This month, it is Australia’s turn and the fans there are in for a fantastic card that has a number of titles on the line.

For those wanting to watch it in the United States, you will be able to watch it live on the WWE Network if you’re a subscriber. It is going to air live at 5 a.m. Eastern and it will air live at 2 a.m. for those on the West Coast in the Pacific time zone.

WWE Super Show-Down will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia and it officially begins at 7 p.m. local time. There are other ways for those not in Australia to keep up with all the action, though, as many sites will provide live coverage.

WWE

The only real way to watch the event is on WWE Network since it is a typical pay-per-view, but there are a number of ways to do that. The official website of WWE has a list of the devices that support the network and they are:

Apple TV

Kindle Fire

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 3 and 4

Roku

Xbox 360 and Xbox One

Android devices with the WWE app

iOS devices with the WWE app

WWE.com

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony Blu-ray devices and Smart TV

Windows 10 devices

Tivo

If you’re not a subscriber to WWE Network and won’t be watching it live, Wrestling Inc. will be providing live coverage as each match ends. You can usually find other sites such as Bleacher Report, 411 Mania, and a host of others.

The card for the WWE Super Show-Down is incredibly impressive and has 10 big matches on it. Unless something changes at the last minute, here is what’s scheduled for Saturday morning.

Last Time Ever: The Undertaker vs. Triple H

WWE Championship (No Count-Outs, NO DQs, There Must Be A Winner): AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Bar

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler

Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad

Asuka & Naomi vs. The IIconics

John Cena & Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

Winner gets a WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

The card clearly shows that the company is putting it all out there with the WWE Super Show-Down for the fans in Australia. It’s going to be a great event that will begin very early for those wanting to watch or follow along in the United States. You can catch the event live on the WWE Network or tune into a number of websites that will be providing full coverage of each match as they happen.