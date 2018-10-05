Stormy Daniels Said She Shared Embarrassing Details To ‘Humiliate’ Donald Trump For Calling Her A Liar

The adult film star wanted people to know that she wasn't making up her story of an affair with Trump.

Stormy Daniels says she is not normally one to “kiss and tell,” but the adult film star felt motivated to share embarrassing details about her alleged tryst with Donald Trump after the president publicly called her a liar.

Daniels has released a memoir that touches on her alleged affair with Trump, writing some very unflattering details about his abilities as a lover and some vivid descriptions about various parts of his anatomy. As Daniels revealed in a recent interview for Newsnight, the intention was to “humiliate” Donald Trump for making her out to be a liar. Trump has repeatedly denied the affair.

As the Daily Star noted, Daniels said she was motived to tell her story to prove that she was not making up their affair. Daniels had initially received $130,000 from Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, in exchange for her silence about the affair, which took place just months after Donald’s wife gave birth to their son.

Even though she has gained fame as an adult film star who has bared everything there is to bare, Daniels said she still felt conflicted with sharing details of her private encounter with Trump, which allegedly took place after a celebrity golf tournament where the married Trump aggressively pursued her.

“I actually don’t make it a habit to kiss and tell, part of me feels guilty about doing that,” Daniels said.

“I would never have included any of those things, or kiss and tell for lack of a better explanation, if it wasn’t for the fact that I was being called a liar.”

Daniels noted that she would not have even considered the book, but said Trump “attacked me first.” And when it came time to write the book, she wanted to be as detailed as possible so everyone knew the truth.

“By recounting every detail, I think it’s obvious that I know things that that only someone who had actually experienced and been there would know,” she said.

Daniels has continued to hit at Trump in interviews, including saying that she “prayed for death” during their brief tryst and replaced the events of the three hours leading up to it to see what she could have done to prevent it from happening.

The description of Trump — especially his anatomy — seemed to hit the mark. New York Times columnist Charles Blow said on Twitter that the “savage” details Stormy Daniels offered appeared to have a very specific audience in mind — Melania Trump.