‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Billy Leaves Summer Without A Word [SPOILERS]

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, October 8 bring a big change at Jabot. Plus, Billy turns out to be a disappointment for Summer when he leaves her high and dry.

Summer (Hunter King) gets an unpleasant reality check, according to She Knows Soaps. When Summer wakes up from their night together, Billy (Jason Thompson) is gone without so much as a word or a note. She calls and texts him, but Billy never responds.

Sure Billy got the perfect revenge on both Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) by sleeping with their daughter, but now what happens? Billy is still an incredibly troubled man who lost his job as CEO of Jabot after stealing $500,000 and is committed to going to rehab, which he promised Jack (Peter Bergman) he’d do when Jack gave him the money to pay off some of what he owes Jabot.

Speaking of money, Phyllis agreed to pay his remaining debt, but will that offer still stand after he slept with Summer? She doesn’t find out quite yet, but there’s no doubt that Billy’s night with Summer will be common knowledge soon enough.

Meanwhile, big shocker as Sharon (Sharon Case) receives support from Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) after her life imploded right before her marriage to Nick. He lives above her coffee shop, Crimson Lights, and they work together at the Genoa City police department. When Sharon shows up at work the day after what was supposed to be her wedding, Rey is shocked to see her. She explains what happened, and later Nick shows up and asks for Rey’s help. Unfortunately for Nick, it looks like Rey and Sharon may end up together no matter how hard Nick tries to win her back. Rey and Sharon have had chemistry since his arrival in Genoa City.

Of course, Sharon’s involvement in J.T.’s disappearance and Rey’s drive to find out what happened could certainly complicate things should they start up a relationship.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) has reason to celebrate. At Jabot, Traci (Beth Maitland) is CEO. However, it’s really just a sham until she can get the blood Abbott clause removed, as reported previously by Inquisitr. To that end, Ashley pushes her to do it as soon as possible. Although Traci tries to hold it off until Billy returns, they end up voting out the clause before everybody else even arrives.

Now, Jabot needs a new CEO, and of course, Ashley is right there to take it, but Kyle (Michael Mealor) isn’t going to let Ash take over that easily. He nominates Jack for the position and forces a vote.

Check out the Inquisitr Y&R recap for Friday to catch up on what happened.