‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Billy Sleeps With Summer

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, October 5 brings a completely messed up situation for two Genoa City couples.

Sharon (Sharon Case) revealed Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) infidelity with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and then Sharon forced Phyllis to admit it. Once Phyllis confirmed Sharon’s allegations, Nick and Billy (Jason Thompson) nearly fought — multiple times. Jack (Peter Bergman) held his brother off his business partner and kept Billy and Nick from getting physical.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) worried about how these new details could affect their big J.T. secret. After all, Phyllis and Sharon could end up turning on each other, which would out them too. Oh yeah, they also felt terrible for Nick as well because, well, his whole life just imploded in front of his family and friends including his young children.

Nick tried to get Sharon to listen to reason, but she said no. No! Eventually, Nick realized his efforts at that moment were futile, so he packed up his and Christian’s stuff and prepared to leave. Of course, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) arrived and yelled at both of her parents. She knew they would mess things up yet again. How dare they!

At the Abbot household, a similar situation (minus the kids) went down with Phyllis and Billy. Billy admitted that he’s only getting everything he deserves with his poor choices. He told Phyllis that he has nobody now, but she told Billy that the had her. Billy hugged her, but then he told Phyllis to pack up and get out. Billy had no intention of forgiving her for her indiscretion for Nick — they were only broken up for two days.

Speaking of bad choices, Billy then picked up the phone and called Summer (Hunter King). He asked her to meet him, and of course, she was available. Once they started talking, Billy laid his indecent proposal on the line for her. He wanted to go back to her house and have sex (did he remember he had sex there with Phyllis?). He’d resisted her temptation all summer, but now Billy was free, and he wanted to indulge in what Summer had served up on a platter for him. He left it up to her.

Big surprise, Summer wanted to jump Billy’s bones too, and while Phyllis sat on a bed somewhere contemplating giving Billy a call, Billy and Summer were at her place ripping off each other’s clothes and sleeping together — revenge.

Finally, Noah (Robert Adamson) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) made up over Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Noah wanted his sister to be happy. Speaking of sisters, Nick’s sister Abby (Melissa Ordway) took her boyfriend Arturo (Jason Canela) after the stress of watching her brother’s life implode.

