Christy Caserta Cause Of Death: ‘Bachelor’ Alum Dies At Age 38 After Suffering Apparent Seizure

Caserta appeared on Season 13 of the reality show.

Former Bachelor contestant Christy Caserta has died after an apparent seizure — the latest tragedy to befall the franchise.

Caserta died after suffering an apparent medical crisis on Thursday, and though the official cause of death has yet to be determined, Hollywood Life noted that it appeared to be natural. Police do not suspect foul play and have not found any illegal substances in the possession of the onetime reality television star.

Caserta was attending a class in Sunrise, Florida, when she suffered what was believed to be a seizure — one that caused her to fall from her desk and go into cardiac arrest, TMZ reported. Caserta was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 38-year-old appeared on Season 15 of the reality show, competing for the affections of Brad Womack but being sent home during the first week. After her brief stint on The Bachelor, Christy Caserta returned to her life as a lawyer in Florida, working for a healthcare staffing agency.

Following her death, many fans took to Caserta’s social media pages to pay their respects, leaving their condolences on her Instagram page.

“Rest in peace, Angel,” one person wrote. “That’s so scary about what happened.”

Caserta is the latest person connected to The Bachelor to die tragically, and AOL News noted that a number of contestants have taken their own lives. Julien Hug took his life just one year after appearing on Jillian Harris’ season of The Bachelorette in 2009. He wrote a suicide note that his family shared at his funeral.

“I’ve suffered from severe depression for years. I feel awful and don’t know how to cope. If life’s not enjoyable, why stick around?” he wrote.

Another contestant, Gia Allemand, also took her own life after appearing on the show. Allemand hanged herself in 2013 after a reported fight with her boyfriend, NBA player Ryan Anderson.

Allemand’s death came as a shock to those around her, many of whom had not seen any sign that she would consider taking her own life. Vienna Girardi, her friend and fellow contestant on The Bachelor, later said that Allemand appeared to be a bright and happy person. Girardi said that Allemand was a “beautiful girl and an unbelievable friend… She seemed so happy, but you never know what demons people are fighting inside.”

Other contestants have died from accidents or natural causes as well.

More information about Christy Caserta’s cause of death is expected to be released after a medical exam takes place on Friday.