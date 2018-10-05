Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Finalize Divorce Three Years After Initially Separating

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are finally officially divorced. The former Hollywood power couple separated more than three years ago, but just this week, the actress made a move to put a rush on the divorce. A matter of hours later, it was apparently a done deal.

People explains that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck met with their lawyers as well as a private judge at Garner’s home on Thursday. During the meeting, all of the outstanding details were ironed out and as a result, the divorce is reportedly finally in place.

As the Inquisitr detailed, Jennifer had reportedly just filed documents in court seeking to speed up the divorce process. Rather than going through public court, she wanted to utilize a private judge. Reports detailed that Garner had moved things along slowly for some time in large part due to Affleck’s drinking issues, hesitating to put together a custody agreement until he was in a better place with these issues.

Affleck just completed a rehab stint this week and he opened up via his Instagram page about how he is fighting for his family and himself. He is said to still be dating Playboy model Shauna Sexton, whom he was first linked to shortly before entering this last rehab program. Prior to that, he dated Lindsay Shookus for about a year.

After more than three years, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have finalized their divorce. https://t.co/8jRLz7kt4N — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 5, 2018

ET Online notes that there was no prenuptial agreement in place between Ben and Jennifer and they had wanted an agreement with joint physical and legal custody of their children. Garner and Affleck share three children together, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. Despite separating in 2015, Ben and Jennifer have been quite committed to peacefully co-parenting their children as much as they could. The two reportedly chose to live very close to one another to facilitate that and were even spotted going to church together recently.

Garner and Affleck’s representatives apparently have not formally commented on these divorce reports as of yet, and neither have Ben and Jennifer. However, Us Weekly notes that they have also confirmed the news regarding the divorce now being finalized. Fans have followed the couple since they first starred in Pearl Harbor together in 2001 and they officially began dating in 2004. Jennifer and Ben wed in 2005 and started a family right away, but announced their separation right at the 10-year mark of their marriage in June 2015.

Fans loved these two Hollywood superstars together, but it became quite clear a while ago that their marriage could not be repaired. Everybody is rooting for Ben Affleck to be able to maintain his sobriety after this latest rehab stunt and people are hopeful that both he and Jennifer Garner can happily move forward now that their divorce is a done deal.