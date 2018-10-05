Nicki Minaj Releases New Merchandise Line Poking Fun At Brawl With Cardi B

The rapper came up with an idea on how to capitalize off of the famous feud.

Rapper Nicki Minaj plans to make bank by utilizing her famous feud with fellow female rapper Cardi B, reported CNN. Minaj uploaded photos to Instagram Thursday, October 4 of a T-Shirt, backpack and a jacket all with the same infamous phrase on them: “Nicki stopped my bag.”

The phrase was coined by Cardi B, who claimed her rapper rival was trying to “stop [her] bags,” referring to bags of money. The act of “stopping someone’s bags” is a term referring to interfering with someone’s money flow, which Cardi B had accused Minaj of doing. This accusation was originally posted by Cardi B on her Instagram, straight after her very public physical altercation with Minaj that occurred at the star-studded Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week on September 7. Cardi B had to be escorted out of the event.

“I’ve let a lot of s**t slide!” Cardi B posted. “I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f**k up the way I eat! ” The “Bodak Yellow” rapper went on to say that Minaj had threatened others in the music industry that if they worked with Cardi B, Minaj would refuse to work with them. She finished the post by clarifying that what made her confront Minaj physically—and with a shoe, no less—was that Minaj said something about Cardi B’s child and her skills as a mother. (Cardi B is a new mother who just gave birth to her first child in July.)

Minaj, for her part, denied these allegations, reported Cosmopoliton. “I didn’t stop anyone’s bags,” she stated on her radio show Queen on Apple Music’s Beats 1. “She had to say that because she has built her career of sympathy and payola.” Minaj also denied ever saying anything about Cardi B’s child or her capabilities as a parent.

Minaj, who said she was “humiliated” by the brawl, is now capitalizing on the incident with a new set of pink merchandise, all plastered with the quote “Nicki stopped my bag.” No word yet on Cardi B’s reaction to this new line, but if her past actions have anything to say for it, she will not likely take this diss sitting down. Since they are both rappers, their comebacks are always fierce and their disses are always brutal. Time will tell how Cardi B retaliates, if at all.