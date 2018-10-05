‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, October 8: Brooke Sneaks Around & Bill, Katie & Will Bond

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 8 reveal that Bill (Don Diamont), Katie (Heather Tom), and Will (Finnegan George) will share a close moment — while Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will continue to sneak around to get to the truth about Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) connection to Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando).

According to Highlight Hollywood, Bill is still trying to make amends. After a very emotional week where the judge ruled in favor of Katie, Bill has been trying to mend broken relationships. He spoke to Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton), telling them that he was grateful that they did not bash him on the stand. He acknowledged that he had not been a good father, but said that he would do better. He even went to see baby Kelly (Gabriel Sporman), and asked Liam if he could hold her for the first time. The grandfather got emotional as he told her how much he loved his sons.

After the court ruling, Bill went straight to Katie’s house to tell Will how much he cared about him. He vowed to love him more each day, and he apologized for letting him down. Will showed great concern for his father and the two hugged. Now, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Will, Katie, and Bill will share a bonding moment. In fact, later this week, Katie will realize just how much Bill loves his son.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Bill pays an unexpected visit to Ridge. pic.twitter.com/sNuDmb4qVK — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 5, 2018

B&B fans saw Brooke listen in on Ridge’s conversation with Judge McMullen. When she found his burner phone, she discovered that the judge owed him a favor. Brooke then went to see the judicial officer in order to do some more investigation.

However, Craig denied any wrongdoing — even though Brooke told him that she knew that he and Ridge were old friends. To prove her point, she dialed Craig’s number and his phone rang in the room. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Brooke isn’t done digging. She needs conclusive evidence that Ridge tampered with the case, and she is willing to pull some sneaky moves to do it.

Spoilers tease that Brooke does find that her husband and the judge colluded in order to give Katie sole custody of Will. She will find herself in a predicament — because Ridge could face jail time if the news becomes public knowledge. However, she will tell Katie that Ridge influenced the judge to deny Bill custody later this week. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.