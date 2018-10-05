Amok, Amok, Amok — ‘Hocus Pocus’ Returning To Theaters For Its 25th Anniversary

The cult classic is getting another theatrical run, but only for a limited time.

There are those movies that may not have done incredibly well at the box office, but yet end up as cult classics that will withstand the test of time. Hocus Pocus is one of those films, and Disney knows that they have a potential cult classic on their hands, with the film set to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. That’s why the movie is heading back to theaters for a limited run, so that everyone can enjoy the Sanderson sisters on the big screen.

It’s really difficult for witch-lovers to make it through the Halloween season without watching Hocus Pocus at least once. That is especially true for those older millenials and Gen-X’ers — as it was a major part of the spooky zeitgeist for years after first being released back in 1992.

The horror-comedy is set to air numerous times throughout this month on Freeform, as the channel formerly known as ABC Family celebrates the “31 Days of Halloween.” It’s not quite the same as seeing Hocus Pocus at the movies, though.

AMC Theatres revealed that the iconic film is heading back to theaters for a very limited time only. Hocus Pocus will head back to a number of participating theatres around the country starting on October 26, 2018, and running through Halloween.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of #HocusPocus, we’re bringing the beloved Halloween classic back to the big screen 10/26 through 10/31! Get tix now: https://t.co/dBDhiSZcLp pic.twitter.com/Uxn7aygdUU — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 1, 2018

Disney and AMC are really wanting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hocus Pocus in a big way, and they’re offering great deals on movie tickets to ensure that fans attend. While the cost of a cinematic experience has gone up for consumers in recent years, this ticket won’t break the bank — or the cauldron.

Tickets are only $5 each, according to Fox 59, and no fright-lover can pass up a magical deal like that.

During Hocus Pocus‘ original theatrical run, it only made $39.5 million. It wasn’t received incredibly well by critics — and even had the late Roger Ebert wishing to leave the theater and giving it just a single star rating.

Since that time, though, the movie has grown to a status that isn’t just bordering on that of a cult following, but is its own institution.

You’re going to want to head to the official AMC Theatres website for a full list of participating venues. There are a lot of them, but not every single location will be bringing the old-school Disney movie back. Make sure you know if it’s flying into a theater near you.

Talks of a sequel to Hocus Pocus have been swirling for many years now, but nothing solid has ever emerged from the speculation. Fans constantly hope that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Bette Midler will reunite as the Sanderson sisters one day and try to overtake the children again. For now, everyone can at least head to a participating cinema in order to enjoy the return of the original Hocus Pocus this Halloween.