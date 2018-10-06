Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Barely-There Chanel Bikini

Kim Kardashian posted a racy photo to social media on Friday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a sexy snapshot of herself in a very tiny bikini.

In the Instagram photo, Kim Kardashian rocks a black Chanel bikini that barely covers her chest. The string bikini leaves very little to the imagination, as the mother of three reveals in the caption that she wants fans to know the bathing suit is vintage.

“Chanel vintage, lets please be specific,” Kardashian captioned the photograph.

According to an October 5 report by the Daily Mail, Kim’s fans were not impressed by the racy photo, and many took to the comments section of the snapshot to let her know about it.

One fan revealed that the reality star could show off her body in a much “classier” way if she wanted to post racy photos. Another asked Kardashian why she was so “desperate.”

A third fans asked the mother to stop posting such sexual photos, because of her children. Another called the KKW Beauty mogul “disgusting,” while others told Kardashian to save such photos for her husband, Kanye West, and to keep them private.

One fan even claimed that Kim had posted the racy picture in order to take focus away from Kanye’s rants and recent behavior.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye recently revealed that he was off of his medication, and that he was going to fly to Africa to work on new music. When there, the rapper says he wants his kids to be in the studio with him. However, Kim may not like that idea much.

“Kanye no longer thinks that he has a psychiatric problem and is telling everyone it was the drugs that did that to him,” an insider told Radar Online.

“Kim obviously still supports him because she is in love, but there is no way that she would ever let her kids go to Africa with him. Not like this and not ever. Of course Kim is worried that he went off his medication, but he told her that he did it under the supervision of a doctor,” the source added.

In addition, Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, is said to be concerned about Kanye’s latest statements. “It is getting to be way too much for Kris to tolerate. She does not know what to do at this point,” the insider dished.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!