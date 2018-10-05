Julianne Hough Shows Off Toned Abs In Sexy Workout Ensemble

Whether she’s going for a swim, or just hitting up her local gym, one thing is for sure — Julianne Hough always looks amazing.

Earlier today, the 30-year-old took to her popular Instagram page to share yet another sexy photo with fans. In the caption of the image, Hough tells fans that she is on her way to a morning workout — but instead of dressing in your typical workout gear, Hough dressed it up by combining workout clothes with casual chic apparel.

In the photo, Julianne walks across a street while sporting a pair of blue high-waisted leggings that have rips up and down each leg. On top, the actress sports a long sleeved brown shirt that shows off both her midriff and her chest. She holds her phone in one hand and a water bottle in the other, while also wearing a pair of sunglasses.

In the photo, Hough’s new hairstyle — a short bob cut — is also fully on display. Within just a few minutes of the post, it has grabbed the attention of many of Hough’s 4 million plus followers, attracting over 14,000 likes and 70 plus comments. Some fans chimed in to gush over how fit Julianne looks while countless others asked where she got her outfit from.

“Body goals, hair goals, everything goals,” one fan wrote.

“Where can I buy those pants and that top,” another asked.

“You are extremely beautiful and sexy,” one more chimed in.

Yesterday, the Inquisitr shared that Hough had posted yet another sexy photo on her Instagram account. In the hot image, Hough rocks a teeny white bikini as she poses just to show off her killer body. Just behind her is the ocean, and in the caption of the image, Julianne expresses how lucky she feels to live in California.

“What is Fall?? Grateful for where I live!”

It’s no secret that Hough loves to work out and to hit the gym — which is part of the reason that her body remains in such great shape. Not only does the former Dancing With the Stars judge post photos and videos of herself working out, but she has also shared her workout routine with fans in a number of interviews.

Just last month, Hough told Self that she likes to switch up her workouts. For example, on Tuesdays she likes to do hot yoga or core power yoga.

“Because I’m high-energy, yoga kind of just grounds me. It makes me feel more centered and balanced. And I like hot yoga because it really stretches me out,” she dished.

Other workouts include crossfit, soul cycle, and workout classes at Body By Simone. Obviously, the intense workouts are paying off.