Khloe Kardashian Worried About Moving Back To Cleveland With Tristan Thompson, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian is set to move back to Cleveland, Ohio with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson in the upcoming days. However, she may not be thrilled about the idea of heading back east.

According to an October 5 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is allegedly having “second thoughts” about moving back to Ohio with Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly is still struggling with the memory of the NBA player’s cheating scandal.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of the basketball player with multiple other women surfaced online. To make things worse, Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, only days after the cheating scandal erupted.

In addition, Khloe Kardashian is said to be worried about heading back to Cleveland and committing herself to Tristan Thompson without an engagement ring and more clarity about her relationship.

“She has major doubt as to what she is going to do next. She wants to keep her young family together, but without an engagement ring, or more formal commitment from Tristan, she wonders if leaving her sisters and family in Calabasas is her best option. Nothing is easy, and she is scared of the unknown. Moving back to Cleveland for the NBA season, while Tristan goes back on the road, is full of unknowns, and makes Khloe’s heart fearful, so, she really doesn’t know what to do,” an insider told the outlet.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan is said to be trying hard to be a better man and father. Thompson has allegedly vowed not to cheat on Khloe again.

Sources reveal that Thompson knows if he messes up again, Kardashian will “kick him to the curb,” and plans to focus on the upcoming NBA season as well as Khloe and their daughter, True.

Sadly, it won’t be easy for Thompson to resist temptation. One insider claims that women constantly throw themselves at him and that the basketball player tries his best to ignore the women and think about what really matters in his life, which is Kardashian, his children, and his NBA career.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.