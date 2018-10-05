Watch Athletic Bilbao Vs. Real Sociedad Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Basque Derby Online

The Basque Derby pitting Athletic Club Bilbao against Real Sociedad kicks off La Liga's Matchday Eight on Friday.

Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad are stuck in the middle of the Spanish La Liga table, but their Basque Derby is always one of the most passionately contested matches of the season, and while the match has not regained the luster it had in the early 1980s when, as Sports Keeda recounts, Athletic Club and Real Sociedad split the first four Spanish top flight title of the decade. The two clubs resume their north country rivalry on Friday in a match the will live stream from Bilbao kicking off Round Eight of this season’s Spanish domestic league.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Spanish La Liga Basque Derby on Friday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Friday, October 5, at 53,000-seat San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 6.

Even with Bilbao sitting 15th with seven points from seven matches and La Real just one point above them in 13th place, the Basque rivalry has taken on a new intensity thanks largely to Bilbao’s raids on their rivals players, according to a BeIn Sports report.

Athletic signed Sociedad center-back Inigo Martinez over the summer, using tactics that many La Real fans found to be underhanded. The club has also threatened a move on one of Real Sociedad’s most exciting young prospects, 21-year-old winger Mikel Oyarzabal. Of course, Athletic Bilbao’s longstanding policy of fielding an all-Basque squad limits the team’s options when it comes to shopping for players, making the roster of their regional rival a frequent target.

Athletic Bilbao’s signing of former Real Sociedad center-back Inigo Martinez (above) has created new tension for the Basque Derby. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Spanish La Liga Basque derby showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

However, there is a way for La Liga fans to watch the opening match of Round Eight stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Rojiblancos vs. Txuri-urdinak match live stream for free.

In Spain, BeIn Sports Direct will stream the Friday match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Athletic Bilbao-Real Sociedad La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Basque Country showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao, see LiveSoccerTV.com.