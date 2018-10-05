Jake Johnson To Star In New Netflix Adult Animated Comedy ‘Hoops’

If you wondered what happened to Jake Johnson after New Girl came to an end, wonder no more. The 40-year-old actor has shifted over to do a bit of voice acting.

For anyone who loves a good adult themed animated series, Netflix will be releasing something up right up your alley soon. The streaming giant recently ordered 10 episodes of a new animated adult comedy called Hoops. The animated comedy is scheduled for release later this year. As Deadline points out, this is the third high-profile animated series to hit the streaming service as Netflix attempts to expand both their animated content and their adult animated content.

The animated series follows a rowdy, hot-headed high school basketball coach who hopes that by whipping the school’s horrible no-skill team into shape that he may be able to get himself to the big time. The lead role of Coach Ben Hopkins is played by Johnson who played Nick Miller in Fox’s comedy series New Girl which just recently concluded their seventh and final season. You may also recognize Jake from his roles in Jurassic World and The Mummy. He also recently flexed his voice over acting skills for another animated series featured on Netflix called Bojack Horseman.

Hoops’ creator, Ben Hoffman is also someone you might recognize from his past works. He previously wrote for The Late Late Show with James Corden and worked on scripts for several Comedy Central Roasts.

Jake Johnson to Lead Animated Netflix Comedy Series 'Hoops' From Phil Lord, Chris Miller https://t.co/OyRg5zbndU pic.twitter.com/MYZ0EY5DnL — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 3, 2018

Alongside Hoffman and Johnson, Phil Lord and Chris Miller will also be serving as executive producers through their production company Lord Miller. Bento Box will be the animation house behind this project. You may recognize their work from the animated series Bob’s Burgers.

Another interesting aspect about the production team of the Hoops series is that it is reuniting Johnson with Lord Miller productions. Johnson previously did work with their team when he did voice acting for the lead role of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

This new animated series is being produced by 20th Century Fox and is not the only animated series they have been working on as of late. They also have standing orders for several other shows being aired through other streaming services such as Central Park available on Apple and Solar Opposites which currently has two seasons on Hulu.

Hoops is just the latest animated comedy being bought and pushed into one of the streaming networks. The popularity of this style of show has grown tremendously thanks to shows like Family Guy and The Simpsons, so it makes sense why streaming giants such as Netflix would want to snag a piece of the pie.