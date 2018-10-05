Ariana Grande Reveals Her And Pete Davidson’s Pet Pig Has Its Very Own Baby Bed, Thanks To Katy Perry

The couple adopted their furry pet in September.

The world now knows a few details surrounding the sweet life that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s pet pig, Piggy Smallz, is living — and it’s all thanks to Katy Perry.

On Friday, People reported that — after posting a picture promoting her latest perfume fragrance, Cloud, on her Instagram on Thursday in what appeared to be the couple’s living room — Ariana Grande drew the attention of fellow pop star Katy Perry.

“WHAT ARE YOU COOKING IN THE CRIB,” Perry inquired.

If fans look closely enough, a baby crib with a lamp perched on the side of it can be seen in the background.

Wanting to have a bit of fun, the “God Is A Woman” singer played the part with a coy sarcasm.

“secret child, duh,” she responded back to Perry.

However, Grande eventually gave up the game and explained that the crib — or rather, play pen — belonged to none other than her and Davidson’s newest pet, Piggy Smallz. The “R.E.M.” singer further explained that the heat lamp was added to make sure that the couple’s furry pet was kept warm.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Davidson, 24, recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Myers and revealed that it was actually his fiancée who wanted to have a pet pig — and somehow got one within the hour.

“This girl, she was like, ‘I want a pig.’ And then an hour later, it was just there. You know what I mean? Like I’m still trying to get a Propecia refill for the last two weeks. This chick got a pig in a f**king hour,” he told Myers.

While it was exciting to have a pet in the house for the first couple of days, the Saturday Night Live star did admit that adopting a pig wasn’t all that it was cracked up to be.

“The first two days, it was really new and it didn’t move much. But then — now, it’s starting to bite. Starting to do stuff like — it’s a pig,” he explained.

Nonetheless, Davidson honored the couple’s newest family member by doing what he does best — getting tattooed.

The day after Grande shared a few videos of Piggy Smallz on her Instagram, Davidson debuted his fresh new ink of the couple’s pig — which also revealed what they had decided to name him.

Despite tripling in size in just a matter of weeks, the couple seems to be very happy with Piggy Smallz. Davidson has even expressed his excitement of how much he’s looking forward to Piggy Smallz getting “big and fat.”