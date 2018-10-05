A Deer Performs The Drum Fill To Phil Collins’ ‘In The Air Tonight’ — Consider Your Day Made [Video]

There are strange videos that trend on the Internet, but most of them aren't this hilarious.

The internet is a very strange place which is full of cat pictures, and recipes, and news — and virtually everything else that one could possibly find. It’s hard to believe that anything could still produce a degree of novelty for hardened internet users. Still, there is always that possibility for something truly hilariously and unique to pop up on social media — and the latest viral video to hit the scene proves as much.

The video in question features a deer playing the famous drum fill from Phil Collins’ iconic 80s classic, “In The Air Tonight.”

More than 1.5 million people have watched it already, with the number growing by the second.

Now, it really shouldn’t be that funny as it’s one of the shorter viral video clips you’ll find online these days. It runs a mere 18 seconds and there really isn’t much to it other than a young deer walking through someone’s yard.

Though the initial setup appears fairly mundane, showing a young deer traipsing through a grassy back yard, the sweet strains of the Collins classic promise something amusing in the moments to come.

If given the chance, this deer could probably make it far on America’s Got Talent.

It’s almost as if the deer actually knew the song — and had been preparing for this moment “all it’s life.”

The video is simply titled “in the deer 2nite” and was shot by a YouTube user named Josh Ballico. The video continues to attract views — and crossed the 1.5 million views mark before even been live for a full five days, as it was just uploaded on October 1, 2018.

Honestly, there isn’t a lot known about the video. As Woke Sloth points out, it isn’t even clear if Ballico is responsible for having shot the original video. Whoever ended up filming this video managed to capture one of the most random moments in nature, and perfectly pair it with a world-famous song that nearly everyone knows.

In just a matter of 18 seconds, this magnificent deer has captured the attention of so many on the internet in what will likely go down as one of the greatest viral videos of the year. You may think that it’s too short to be compelling, but then — you find yourself watching it for the tenth time.

The day doesn’t always have to be full of phone calls and busy work and assignments. If you find yourself needing a good laugh — or you just want to waste some time in short, 18-second interval — just watch the deer playing the drums to Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight.”

Don’t worry, you’re not the only one.