Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Rocks Her ‘Lucky Jersey’ To Support Her Man During Patriots Game

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, knows how to watch her man in style. The Sports Illustrated model shared a photo of herself to social media on Thursday night, revealing she was ready to watch Gronk and the Patriots take on the Colts during Thursday Night Football.

Camille Kostek posted a photo of herself to her Instagram account this week and revealed that she was wearing her “lucky jersey” in hopes of helping the New England Patriots pull out a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Kostek wore Rob Gronkowski’s jersey and styled it with a pair of ripped jeans. In the photo, Camille lounged on a couch while showing off her outfit, complete with a pair of red Steve Madden heeled boots.

The model wore her long, blonde hair down, and in loose waves. She covered her mane up with a backward red Patriots hat for the occasion and added a bit of cuteness to the snapshot by holding an adorable puppy on her lap.

It seems that Camille Kostek’s lucky jersey helped the Patriots. The team, led by quarterback Tom Brady, got the win over the Colts in a 38-24 victory. New England’s record now goes to 3-2, with Indianapolis dropping to 1-4 with the loss.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kostek often represents the Patriots and supports Gronk in the process. The model is a huge football fan who used to be a cheerleader for the team. She frequently posts messages of love and support to her boyfriend on game days.

Last Sunday, Camille Kostek also donned a Rob Gronkowski jersey, revealing that she was very excited for game day. Camille, being the model that she is, knows how to style her jerseys for the perfect look, and pinned the oversize clothing item up in the back to create a more fitted look, as well as to flaunt her curves and flat tummy.

Kostek and Gronkowski have been dating since 2015. However, Camille recently revealed that she still finds it hard to see her name in the media, despite the content.

“I am such a private person. It was hard at first when people would send articles with my name on it. It’s an overwhelming feeling to read something that you have no control over…But like most things, you get strong when you have to deal with situations like that. It’s gotten a little easier. And usually, the people that are close to you know the truth. So it’s one of those things where you just have to let people think what they wanted to think,” Camille Kostek stated of her life in the spotlight with Rob Gronkowski.