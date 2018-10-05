Kendall Jenner Is All Smiles As She Prances In Tiny Bikini During A Storm

Kendall Jenner put her supermodel body on display in her latest Instagram post. The 22-year-old model posted an enviable video to share with her 96.1 million followers Friday morning. In the video, Kendall wears a tiny bikini as she prances out of a pool. Rain is clearly falling around the model — but she doesn’t seem to mind the weather as she wears the biggest grin. Kendall seems to speak at the end of the video, but she has removed the sound so that no words can be heard by the audience.

It’s unclear where Kendall’s short video was taken, as she didn’t use Instagram’s geotag feature to help elucidate this fact. She appears to be treating herself to some downtime following fashion month — where she made appearances in New York City, Paris, and Milan. Wherever she is, she’s surrounded by lush foliage and rolling meadows.

The supermodel is often praised for her mile-long legs and incredible physique — and many fans commented on how stunning the star looked in the comments with heart eye emojis. In just under twenty minutes, she received over 500,000 likes and almost 6,000 comments on her most recent post.

Yesterday, Kendall also shared a video on her Instagram story which featured her smiling and dancing in a different bikini. Clearly, the star is enjoying her much-needed relaxation.

Kendall loves showing off her incredible body, and few would blame her. The star’s Instagram account is filled with shots of her figure as she shows off various outfits, poses, and makeup.

The supermodel seems to be enjoying life these days — as many of her recent pictures are big-grinned snapshots with friends. Notably, Kendall is best friends with sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid. The models have traveled by private plane together throughout the last month, and have posted tons of photos with each other to show off their unique bond.

Kendall Jenner’s relationship with the Hadids is made even more interesting given that she is rumored to be dating their brother, Anwar. According to People, the pair were “very, very together” during Paris Fashion Week. Kendall is known to be much more low-key than her famous sisters. When it comes to personal matters, it appears that Kendall prefers to keep things a bit more private. According to the article, a source told People about Bella and Gigi’s feelings on the potential couple — “they all hang out together and Gigi and Bella actually think they’re good together. Their friends think it’s a little weird, but it works.”

Neither Kendall nor Anwar have officially made any statements regarding their alleged relationship.