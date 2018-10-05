Robin Williams Memorabilia, Art, And Personal Valuables Auctioned Off For $6.1 Million

The memory of Robin Williams and the value of his name went a long way in helping to raise money for a few charities of his second wife’s choosing on Thursday, October 4.

“Creating a Stage: The Collection of Marsha and Robin Williams” was coordinated by film producer and philanthropist Marsha Garces Williams as a tribute to uniquely capture the spirit of her former husband and co-parent to their two children, Alan and Zelda. Aside from Robin Williams being world renowned for his brilliant comedic acting qualities, he was known to many as an extraordinarily giving man. Thus, such organizations as the Wounded Warrior Project, the Challenged Athletes Foundation, and Williams’ beloved alma mater at The Juilliard School stood to benefit from the sale of the 300 items put up for bidding through Sotheby’s Auction House.

Thanks to the registration of over 2,000 fans who hoped to land a sale of one of the late entertainment icons possessions, the event would surpass the $4.6 million estimate that organizers initially projected. When it was all said and done on Thursday, close to $6.1 million in artwork, luxurious accessories, memorabilia from his film catalog, and collectibles once owned by Robin and Marsha Williams had been signed away, Sotheby’s reports.

#AuctionUpdate Creating a Stage: The Collection of Marsha and Robin Williams is underway in our NY headquarters! Banksy's 'Happy Choppers' just flew to $735k. Stay tuned for more updates from the sale! pic.twitter.com/Z5otpI9BvP — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) October 4, 2018

#AuctionUpdate After nearly 4 minutes of bidding, this original watercolor painting by director Gus Van Sant, from 'Good Will Hunting' brings $90k during Creating a Stage: The Collection of Marsha and Robin Williams. pic.twitter.com/KqWD7VUYEY — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) October 4, 2018

#AuctionUpdate Given to Robin by Mike Nichols, director of 'The Birdcage', this engraved Tiffany & Co. yo-yo from the Collection of Marsha and Robin soars to $11.9k! pic.twitter.com/QQvjziZDOB — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) October 4, 2018

#AuctionUpdate Rounding out the watches on offer in the Collection of Marsha and Robin Williams, this Hamilton gold plated wristwatch Robin wore in 'Dead Poets Society' achieves $32.5k! pic.twitter.com/Xh3iyWwo27 — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) October 4, 2018

#AuctionUpdate No monkey business here! This whimsical "Monkey" armchair from the Williams Collection just crossed the block for $112.5k, smashing it's high estimate of $30k. pic.twitter.com/nMXHG5tqX4 — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) October 4, 2018

#AuctionUpdate A gift from Steven Spielberg, this Hook themed pinball machine from the Williams Collection sells for $20k – 4x it's high estimate! pic.twitter.com/l2YDkIWLfC — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) October 4, 2018

Buyers took home everything from a $90,000 watercolor from Good Will Hunting to a $112,500 “Monkey” armchair that he owned, but some of the most notable sales came from Williams’ impressive watch collection. For example, the watch he wore in the Dead Poets Society went for $32,000. The earnings from all 45 of his timepieces combined totaled $445,000.

It was a decent amount that ultimately paled in comparison to what Williams’ estate made off of the collection of paintings he owned with Marsha. Among the works was a 2006 Banksy piece titled Happy Choppers that was purchased for $735,000. That figure just missed leveling up to the purchase that Forbes noted to be the priciest of the day, in a $795,000 Adolf Wolfli canvas titled Der San Salvathor.

To many who indeed got the opportunity to take a piece of Williams’ past home with them, however, it wasn’t so much the material value that mattered. And such was, in turn, the case for Marsha and the Williams family seeing everything sent off. After all, Marsha can still recall the set up of the San Francisco home they lived in for nearly two decades, and where everything fell into place. No price tag could’ve been put on recollections like that.

“It really is the story of the twenty years that Robin and Marsha Williams were together,” Senior Vice President of Sotheby’s San Francisco office, Jennifer Biederbeck, told ABC in regards to the sentimental value of the items.