Kyle Richards And Sister Kathy Hilton Are In A ‘Better Place’ After Years-Long Family Feud

Kyle Richards has reportedly made amends with her sister.

Is Kyle Richards’ family feud with Kathy Hilton finally over?

On October 5, a source told People magazine that the ladies are “finally in a better place.”

“They’ve worked on their relationship and things have gotten so much better,” the insider said. “Kyle hated that they weren’t getting along. Kyle is so much happier when there is peace in her relationships with her sisters.”

At the end of last month, Kyle and Kathy sparked rumors of a potential reconciliation after they were spotted celebrating their sister Kim Richards’ 54th birthday in Los Angeles. As fans may have seen, Kim shared photos of her special day on Instagram — and in one of her photos, she posed with Kyle and Kathy and told her fans and followers that it meant the world to her to have both of her sisters present for her bash.

In May, Kyle spoke to People about her tension with Kathy, explaining that her older half sister wasn’t a fan of her now-canceled Paramount series American Woman — which was written about the life of their mother, Kathleen Richards.

“I hope when Kathy sees the show, she’ll understand,” Kyle said at the time. “I would never tell anyone else’s stories. And I felt bad because she thought it was something that it wasn’t. I was inspired by my mom [Kathleen Richards], being a single mom in the ’70s. It was a crazy, fun, reckless time. But it’s not based on my actual life.”

At the same time, Kyle said that her sister Kim was extremely supportive of her project and was “excited” to see the first season of the show, which began airing in June.

“I love my sisters and I would never do anything to disrespect or embarrass them. I’m looking forward to the show coming out so Kathy can see it and realize. That’s my hope,” Kyle explained.

Below is a photo of the three woman at Kim’s birthday dinner.

Throughout the past few years, Kyle Richards’ feud with her sister has been a hot topic on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. At one point, it was believed that Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, was involved in some major professional drama with Kathy Hilton’s husband, Rick Hilton.

As some may know, Umansky and Hilton worked together for years at Hilton’s real estate firm — Hilton & Hyland — before Umansky branched out and started his own company, The Agency.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 will air later this year on Bravo TV.