Donald Trump Jr. Suggests He May Be Thinking About Running For Office Himself

The son of the president isn't ruling anything out right now, although he does say he has no interest in running for governor of New York.

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., has been busy on the campaign trail, working crowds up in places like Texas in hopes of helping Republican Sen. Ted Cruz win a contentious re-election campaign.

Trump Jr., recognizing his father’s and Cruz’s bitter rivalry in 2016, said that since then, the two have worked closely together. Cruz has “fought alongside of my father ever since, on every major vote. For every policy piece, for everything,” Trump Jr. said, according to reporting from ABC News.

Yet some have suggested that Trump Jr. himself could also soon be working alongside his father, President Donald Trump — and not just in his current capacity as a senior executive for his father’s business.

Speculation on whether Trump Jr. could run for political office in the years ahead has been ongoing for years, since Trump Sr.’s own nomination to the Republican Party’s presidential ticket to his ascension to the presidency itself. Trump Jr.’s speech during the party’s national convention caught the attention of many GOP insiders, for example.

For his own part, Trump Jr. has not yet ruled out a potential run in the future, Business Insider recently reported.

“You never know. I’m never going to rule anything out right now,” he said.

Trump Jr. did turn down one role that was suggested to him he said was “not really of that much interest” to him: running for New York governor.

That contradicts comments he’s made in the past, such as last year when he announced he wouldn’t mount a run against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat. In that same statement, Trump Jr. said at that time he wasn’t completely ruling out a run for the office in the future.

Trump Jr. has made his presence known at campaign rallies across the United States, not just for Cruz. He’s doing so in an effort to help the Republican Party’s chances in the upcoming November midterm elections, hoping to stave off a “blue wave” resurgence of Democratic candidates running (and in some cases, leading) in districts they hadn’t previously been successful in before.

There’s reason for Republicans to be a bit concerned, and to trot out individuals like Trump Jr. across the country in hopes of keeping control of Congress: according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted last week, Democrats currently have a 12-point advantage over Republicans in a generic question asking Americans which party they’d prefer to vote for this fall.

Fifty percent would support a generic Democrat running in their home district, while 38 percent would back a generic Republican running, the poll reported.