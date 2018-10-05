‘Big Brother’s’ Tyler Crispen & Angela Rummans Speak Out About Bayleigh Dayton’s Miscarriage, Per ‘People’

Tyler Crispen may be America’s favorite player, but in the Big Brother house, he made a few enemies. In one explosive episode, Tyler Crispen and fellow housemate Bayleigh Dayton got into an epic battle. Bayleigh, who by the end of the confrontation was in tears and bleeding from her mouth, was deeply unhappy with Tyer’s gameplay and her current situation in the house, Us Magazine reported. It turns out Bayleigh Dayton had just found she was pregnant with Swaggy C’s baby around the same time she and Tyler went toe-to-toe.

Tyler sat down with People a week after the live finale to discuss the heartbreaking news of Bayleigh’s miscarriage.

“I wish it wouldn’t have gone down the way it did, and I’ve been saying that ever since it happened. I’m sure she was just going through a whirlwind, I can’t even imagine.”

Following the fight (which some fans had watched on the live-stream in its full-length glory), Tyler was actually praised by some for being able to keep such a cool head during the argument. Bayleigh’s actions were taken as emotionally charged and unprovoked by viewers. However, following the news of Bayleigh’s pregnancy and miscarriage, many are approaching the situation with a new perspective. Bayleigh Dayton’s boyfriend, Swaggy C, had been previously evicted and she was alone in the house (minus her FOUTTE alliance). Without family or friends, it’s easy to imagine why Bayleigh acted the way she did.

Swaggy C and Bayleigh made headlines when they got engaged on the live finale. Many fans were upset with the use of airtime (as reported by The Inquisitr) but once the news of their miscarriage broke, many approached the two much more empathetically.

Bayleigh even confirmed on her Instagram that she isn’t upset with Tyler following the confrontation.

Angela Rummans also revealed that she and Tyler had absolutely no idea that Bayleigh was pregnant inside the house saying she never would’ve guessed it in “a million years.”

Tyler said that he has a lot of love for both Bayleigh and Swaggy C, and that hearing the news of the miscarriage post-show was “heartbreaking,” he continued by saying the following.

“I have nothing personally to say about Bayleigh that’s negative, but to hear she was going through that just breaks my heart honestly. I just hope the best for both of them. I really love both of them so much.”

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans placed second and fourth, respectively. They now live together in Los Angeles.