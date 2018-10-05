Rihanna Shows Off A Peek Of Shoulder As A Silver Space-Age Stunner In Newest Photo

Rihanna took to Instagram Friday morning to share an absolutely killer picture to promote the announcement of her holiday collection. Rihanna, who boasts over 64.9 million followers, has already received over 440 thousand likes on the image in just an hour. Her comment section is filled with compliments — and with fans who are dying to see details about the collection. The star wrote the name of her newest beauty line addition in the caption, “CHILLOWT”, which followed a hashtag.

Rihanna has a beauty line and a fashion line, both of which are exceedingly profitable. Her beauty line is just over a year old, as Rihanna celebrated the first birthday of her brainchild just last month on Instagram. Her fashion line includes a lot of lingerie, loungewear, and gorgeous sets. Both her beauty and fashion line have been praised for the inclusive efforts and high quality. Fenty Foundation was even awarded Allure’s Breakthrough Beauty Award last month which is a huge deal in the makeup industry — as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Rihanna’s full coverage foundation comes in forty different shades that catered to people of all skin tones. Allure had this to say of the foundation’s success,

“Our cover star this month, Rihanna, has a well-deserved place in beauty history — and in the hearts of everyone who can now wear foundation without mixing several shades.”

Other companies have seen the success of Rihanna’s inclusive line and are following suit. She’s changing the beauty industry with every Fenty Beauty launch and fans are excited to see what her winter collection will include.

Many are guessing that the collection will include a lot of purple and silver tones — as those are the colors most represented in the photograph. Rihanna’s lips and lids are painted with a cool-toned purple with silver accents. This is a departure from Fenty’s usual warm toned aesthetic.

Rihanna doesn’t just promote her makeup line — she wears it herself. She often posts selfies and pictures of the makeup in action on her own face and body.

While Rihanna is pushing her fashion and music lines, she is still most famous for her one-in-a-million singing voice. While she hasn’t released new music in a while, she has joked about her musical absence on Instagram. She posted a photo of her blotting away sweat while meeting a horde of fans. On the photo, black text says, “when your fans keep asking you for new music.”

Rihanna’s fans are known for their loyalty, and are bound to be happy with whatever the star pursues next — whether it’s beauty-related, fashion-oriented, or another album.