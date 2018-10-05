Courtney Hope From ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Smolders In Black & Nude Lingerie & Flaunts Incredible Body

Bold and the Beautiful’s Courtney Hope flaunted her incredible body on Instagram. Hope makes Victoria’s Secret models look tame as she poses in a skimpy black and nude panty and bra set that is so naughty, no wonder she hasn’t worn it on daytime television. The actress wears nothing but the underwear, black knee-high stockings, and a sexy red shade of come-hither lips. Hope tosses her head back and looks straight at the camera while kneeling on a chair with her toned body posed to perfection. She captioned the photo by asking if B&B viewers were enjoying the “intimates” line on the show.
Sally Spectra, played by Hope, had Bold and the Beautiful fans in a frenzy yesterday as message boards and social media lit up with comments about the character’s scenes with Wyatt (Darin Brooks) during the week of October 1. The Inquisitr reported that Sally gave Wyatt a private show of the lingerie she designed for “intimates.” She was thrilled that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) really liked her work and decided to celebrate by showing her boyfriend her talents. Wyatt really liked what he saw, and so did the viewers.
@VenStar7 replied to Hope’s question and said, “The line is fabulous you look stunning.” On the Soap Central message boards, in a thread titled “One hot redhead!” BlueGalexy wrote what many other viewers were thinking.
“I gotta say…Sally looked super hot in her newly minted FC Intimates today! From the way Wyatt was hard pressed to speak in whole sentences, I’d say he agreed, lol.”
Even some of Hope’s co-stars weighed in. Karla Mosely, who plays Maya Avant Forrester, said, “Oh just hanging around…. looking AMAZING!” while Keith Carlos, who plays Danny the model, wanted to know (tongue-in-cheek) if she had designed the lingerie. Her real-life boyfriend Chad Duell, who plays Michael Corinthos on General Hospital, posted a demure “My my my,” which spoke volumes on what he thought of his girlfriend’s attire.
The redhead, who is in peak physical shape, is also a fitness instructor. According to IMDb she enjoys a kickboxing, pilates, and dancing which explains why her body is so toned and defined. Although Hope is widely known for her role as Sally on Bold and the Beautiful, she also starred in Allegiant, the second film in the Divergent series. But gamers simply know her face as Beth Wilder from the hit video game Quantum Break.
However you enjoy Courtney Hope, the lady knows how to show off her best features and we’re not complaining.
So.. what’s for breakfast?? ????, ????, or ????? … ———————————————————————————People often ask me what I eat, and suggest I have no cheats at all. Well that’s absolutely not true! I believe in a balanced and modified diet. I eat mostly paleo, since I’m allergic to dairy, gluten, corn and yeast. I drink about a gallon of water daily to hydrate and keep my digestion in check; it also curbs cravings that are actually due to thirst not hunger. BUT I love my chocolate, frozen yogurt, sweet potato fries and my allergy approved treats as much as the next person. It’s all about when and how much you choose to eat them! Your diet is WHAT you eat. We all have one, we’re all on one right now. “Going on a diet” it’s the most ridiculous phrase because it suggests your restricting yourself from foods you enjoy and replacing them with ‘boring food’ just to reach a goal. I hear this all the time as a personal trainer! The purpose of a “healthy” diet is to fuel your body with the foods it can handle and that help support a healthy immune system, because from there you have the energy to maintain your stamina through the day and through workouts. Plus, your body is able to process what you’re putting into it, so allocation of fats, carbs, and protein into fuel becomes effortless. This means, FIND OUT WHAT YOUR ALLERGIC TOO- AND DON’T EAT IT ( this is the most important) , and then from there balance your meal with healthy protein, carbs and fats so that you get all the vitamins and nutrients you need! Don’t eat anything heavy two to three hours before bed; in fact, I try not to eat anything at all during that period. I limit myself to one small cheat ( like a piece of chocolate) once every day or two and a bigger cheat (meal ONLY not a whole day!) once a week. This way I look forward that cheat, I don’t feel guilty about it and I KNOW I’ve earned it. Your body works on a rewards system, and most often we don’t supply ourselves with that. When we reward ourselves all the time, we feel bad. Not only are you fueling your body with crap, but you become tired from excess sugar and carbs. When you’re tired your body increases levels of ghrelin… (…CTd in comment below ????????????????)…