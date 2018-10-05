NFL Week 5 Picks & Odds: Jaguars At Chiefs Could Spell Disappointment For Patrick Mahomes

Game day preview, spread, and live stream information for Kansas City vs. Jacksonville.

Fans have been choosing their NFL Week 5 picks and, by a narrow margin, the majority of the money is backing the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, as far as the books are concerned. Experts are making their NFL Week 5 picks, and they largely agree that the 3-1 Jaguars will fall to the undefeated 4-0 Chiefs at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. The NFL Sunday afternoon game airs on CBS at 1 p.m. EST.

If you’re looking to live stream the game, as Bleacher Report documented, you can do so through CBS All Access. FuboTV and Sling TV will also be streaming Sunday’s NFL games, and they both offer free trials. If you’re looking to listen to the audio stream of Jacksonville at Kansas City, XM Streaming 814 has the Jaguars feed and XM Streaming 815 has the Chiefs feed.

The last time these two teams played was in November of 2016, and the Chiefs won 19-14. The Jaguars and the Chiefs have played each just 11 times in NFL history, and Kansas City narrowly leads the series 6-5.

Patrick Mahomes Is Already Being Compared To NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre

Recently, former Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali gave an enthusiastic endorsement of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, comparing him to the legendary Brett Favre. This has been the first full season that Mahomes has started with the Chiefs, as he only played in Week 17 in 2017. While he has certainly looked impressive in the first four weeks of NFL action this year, some critics think it’s a bit early to start comparing him to the NFL Hall of Famer. Regardless, the 23-year-old signal caller has been playing phenomenally.

In Week 4, the undefeated Chiefs—tied with the Rams, as they are the only two teams to remain unbeaten in the NFL this season—managed a 27-23 comeback victory against the Denver Broncos on the road. Mahomes completed 28 of his 45 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. He also managed to complete a left-handed pass to get past Von Miller, and that has resulted in a highlight clip that has been lighting up social media. The young quarterback also carried the ball three times for seven yards and one touchdown.

In that Week 4 outing, Travis Kelce received the ball seven times for 78 yards and a touchdown. Kareem Hunt led the ground report with 19 carries for 121 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, Kendall Fuller nailed seven tackles, Dee Ford managed one sack, and Eric Murray had an interception.

The Kansas City offense is the reason the team enters Week 5 undefeated. For the first quarter of the NFL season, the Chiefs’ defense has been struggling. They allowed a stunning total of 385 yards against the Broncos, and they have allowed their opponents to put up a lot of points on the scoreboard in each week of football; In Week 1, the Chargers put up 28 points; that game was followed by a 42-37 shootout victory against the Steelers; and in Week 3, they beat the 49ers 38-27. This may spell trouble for the Chiefs when they take on the Jaguars, a team with a solid offense.

Don’t Look Now, But The Jaguars Look To Be Contenders This Season

You know that it’s a new NFL when the Jaguars are tied with the Titans for first place in the AFC South. Quarterback Blake Bortles looked great last week in Jacksonville’s 31-12 home victory against the Jets. The signal caller completed 29 of his 38 passes for 388 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also carried the ball three times for 28 yards. Bortles has managed over 300 passing yards in two games, and he has a total of 1095 passing yards for the NFL season.

CBS announcer Jim Nantz likes what he sees in Blake Bortles. He's surprised more people don’t see the same. — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 4, 2018

Dede Westbrook managed nine receptions for 130 yards. Donte Moncrief and T.J. Yeldon both secured a touchdown a piece in the air. Yeldon also carried the ball 18 times for 52 yards and one touchdown. Leonard Fournette made his return in this game since his Week 1 outing. Unfortunately, it looks like his return came a bit too soon, as Fournette will not be participating in the Jaguars’ game against the Chiefs due to his hamstring injury.

On the defense side of the ball, Myles Jack had five tackles. Barry Church, Malik Jackson, and Yannick Ngakoue all logged a sack a piece. The Jaguars’ defense limited the Jets to just 178 total yards. The Jaguars pass defense ranks No. 1 in the NFL, and their rush defense ranks No. 10.

NFL Week 5 Picks & Odds For Chiefs vs. Jaguars

As of the time of this writing, the Chiefs are favored at -3 to beat the Jaguars. Thus far, there are two players ruled out of the game, and both athletes are on the Jacksonville roster: D.J. Hayden (toe) and the aforementioned Leonard Fournette (hamstring), as Arrowhead Pride reported. While Fournette’s absence will surely be missed, averaging 4.2 yards per game, T.J. Yeldon has played solidly in place of Leonard.

Pro Football Writer @wilner88 has the Jaguars beating the Chiefs and the Lions upsetting the Packers. See the other picks and read the story: https://t.co/p6rRo21QOE pic.twitter.com/hGlKu8GL1S — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) October 5, 2018

While most of the money and the NFL Week 5 picks are backing Kansas City, some NFL pundits feel that the picks are headed in that direction simply because of the hype behind Mahomes and the Kansas City offense. Some analysts think that many people are ignoring the Chiefs’ defensive issues because of their shining offense, an offense that has faced four teams that rank on the bottom half of the NFL against the pass. This will be the Chiefs first test against an NFL team with a winning record for the season, and they will face an on-fire Blake Bortles and a Jaguars offense that looks to expose the struggling Kansas City D.

The majority of NFL Week 5 expert picks are suggesting eating the small chalk and backing Kansas City to beat Jacksonville, however, some pundits are taking the field goal and are expecting the Jaguars to exploit the Chiefs defensive problems.