Jordan Hunt, The Man Who Violently Kicked A Woman At Pro-Life Rally, Gets Fired From Hairdresser Job

Jordan Hunt, a Canadian hairdresser, was fired from his job at a Toronto hair salon after a viral video showed him roundhouse-kicking a female pro-life activist — and then fleeing the scene of the attack.

Marie-Claire Bissonnette, 27, is the youth coordinator of the Campaign Life Coalition, which organized a pro-life rally in Toronto.

“He kicked me in the shoulder, and my phone went flying,” Marie-Claire told the Toronto Sun. “I don’t think it’s acceptable to show any physical violence to anyone who disagrees with you. The perpetrator should know that.”

‘He Kicked Me In The Shoulder’

Bissonnette said that Hunt fled the scene of the assault after she urged the crowd to call the police.

“I start shouting for someone to call police and before he runs away, he goes up to me — and I had a [Campaign Life] ribbon on my jacket — and he tore it off my chest,” Marie-Claire recounted.

Bissonnette said that she filed charges against Hunt, but he is still on the loose and has not yet been arrested.

The shocking attack was caught on a YouTube video, which has since gone viral. In it, Hunt is seen violently kicking Bissonnette to the ground after they start getting into a heated discussion about abortion.

Sadly, Bissonnette said she has been physically assaulted pro-choice activists such as the suspect in question.

Bissonnette said Jordan Hunt also tried to wrestle the pro-life signs that she was holding away from her.

She said her posters only had words written “Abortion kills children” written on them, and did not bear any graphic images.

@jordan_hunt18 This is who you kicked in the head. Her name is Marie-Claire Bissonnette. She is a sentient human being. She's not a phone. You injured her, not a phone. Apologize for your act of violence against another human being. Acts of misogyny are not okay. pic.twitter.com/lglPtfrkki — Mark Rocchio (@MarkRocchio) October 4, 2018

‘He Has Been Let Go’

While Hunt is still on the loose, he has been fired from his hairdressing job at Noble Studio 101 in Toronto.

“It has been brought to our attention that Jordan Hunt has been caught on camera assaulting an innocent bystander at a pro-life rally,” Amy Wesselnick, manager of Noble Studio 101, wrote on Instagram.

“We don’t condone his actions and he has been let go. We believe everyone has a right to an opinion and the right to voice their opinion without fear of physical violence.”

Shockingly, this is not the first time that Hunt has violently attacked a woman at a pro-life rally.

According to The Bridgehead, Hunt was caught on video last summer assaulting an intern who works for a pro-life group called the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform — or CBR.

Several witnesses — including the female intern who was battered by Hunt — have confirmed his identity and the police have been notified.