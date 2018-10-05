Heather Locklear Wishes Daughter Ava ‘Happy Birthday’ After Rehab Release

Heather Locklear, after she was released from rehab, shared a sweet birthday message of love and pride for daughter Ava Sambora to her social media account.

The former Melrose Place star posted an Instagram video from inside her home showing off sweet family photos of her gorgeous daughter, who turned 21 on October 4.

“Oh my gosh I can’t believe my little baby’s birthday is today,” said Locklear in the video. “She’s growing up so quickly!”

“I want to say happy birthday to my favorite person in the world, Ava, my princessa, my one and only,” she adds. “I just think you’re the kindest, funniest, smartest, most beautiful child in the world.”

Ava is Locklear’s only child. Her father is former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora.

Heather Locklear broke her silence on social media with a stunning statement about her sobriety on Instagram on September 19 after a three-month stint in a rehabilitation facility.

“Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down,” she penned on the social media site. She also sent her condolences to someone named Josh adding, “You touched my [heart].”

Locklear returned to regular posting on Instagram in August, but her post about addiction was the first time she had directly addressed her issues.

The actress, who rose to fame on television hits Dynasty, TJ Hooker, and Melrose Place, was arrested in February 2018 after a domestic dispute with boyfriend Chris Heisser.

In June, Locklear was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a police officer and an EMT who had responded to a disturbance call at her residence.

First responders then made another call to Locklear’s home after a call came in from the sheriff’s office for a “suicidal” person who was “violent,” according to an incident report from the Ventura County Fire Department that was obtained by People Magazine.

Just hours after her release, the actress was hospitalized for a possible overdose.

Despite her lingering issues, Locklear’s family members and loved ones are allegedly “optimistic and excited” now that she’s out of rehab and truly believe “her long stay in treatment has helped her,” a source close to the actress told Radar Online.

Radar also reported that the actress was supposed to be released in September after a three-month stay in her rehab facility, but she decided to stay on for an additional month.

She will now face misdemeanor charges to which she has pleaded not guilty, including four misdemeanor counts of battery on a police officer and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.