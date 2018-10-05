Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld Compares Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s Treatment to Jesus’ Crucifixion

Fox News anchor Greg Gutfeld compared Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's treatment since he's been nominated to the way Jesus was treated.

Fox News anchor Greg Gutfeld told viewers of The Five Thursday night that he feels the way Democrats have been treating Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process is similar to the crucifixion of Jesus, according to The Wrap.

“Crucifixion was an important event because it was designed to establish a wall between justice and mob rule — Christ died so that the mob wouldn’t survive,” Gutfeld told viewers.

“I know one thing about in my 12 years of Catholic Church was that crucifixion was an important event because it was designed to establish a wall between justice and mob rule,” Gutfeld said.

“Christ died so that the mob wouldn’t survive,” he said. “He died for everybody’s sins.”

“What Democrats have tried to do is tear down the wall between justice and mob rule,” Gutfeld continued.

“They decided to crucify someone once again. That’s what’s wrong.”

It’s not really clear what Gutfeld might have meant when he said “once again,” considering the U.S. Democratic Party didn’t come into existence until about 1,800 years after Jesus’ death.

Gutfeld joins the hordes of conservative pundits throwing their support to Kavanaugh after the judge came under fire for the sexual assault claims three women have levied against him.

Although Kavanaugh appeared combative, snarky, and entitled during his sworn testimony, many conservatives felt the judge did enough to rebuke the claims against him.

Last week, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, one of the women accusing Kavanaugh, testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee that when she was 15, she was sexually assaulted by a then-17-year-old Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge at a high school party in 1982.

Greg Gutfeld just compared Kavanaugh to Jesus Christ and the investigation to the crucifixion pic.twitter.com/zXATHmpMfC — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 4, 2018

Kavanaugh’s nomination was further delayed after Republican Arizona Senator Jeff Flake dramatically changed course on his support for Kavanaugh and demanded a week-long FBI investigation into the allegations against the judge.

The FBI has since concluded that investigation after interviewing several of the key players in the allegations, including Mark Judge, but failed to interview other possible witnesses, some of which reached out to the FBI in attempts to be interviewed, according to the New Yorker.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to push ahead for a final vote on confirming Kavanaugh by Saturday.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations against him, but also was dishonest or misleading with his testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to The Huffington Post.

A representative for the conservative news channel did not immediately respond to a request for comment on The Wrap’s story.