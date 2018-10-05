Peter Dinklage Opens Up About Tyrion Lannister’s ‘End’

The Game of Thrones star spoke to Entertainment Tonight and said he his satisfied with the fate of his beloved character, Tyrion Lannister.

In an exclusive interview with ET, Peter Dinklage spoke about the highly-anticipated final season of GOT, and how he trusts the show’s writers to bring out the best finale possible to our TV screens.

“There are no better writers in television than [showrunners] Dan Weiss and David Benioff. They ended it brilliantly. Better than I could have imagined and you people are in for it,” Dinklage told ET‘s Lauren Zima at the premiere of his new HBO movie, My Dinner with Hervè.

The actor didn’t spill out much, but said the series “ends beautifully” for his character, “whether it be tragic or not.” Fans of GOT who are looking forward to the show’s eighth and final season can catch him playing a totally different role in his new HBO movie.

My Dinner with Hervè follows the life of actor Hervè Villechaize, star of Fantasy Island, and particularly his final days. Based on a real-life character, Dinklage’s role is a “fascinating” one, which the 49-year-old said he was eager to play.

“Sacha Gervasi, the writer, director, approached me about 14 years ago with a short film version of the film that we eventually made.”

“It hooked me because of Sacha’s personal connection to it because he interviewed Herve before he died and got to know the man very intimately as a journalist in a very short amount of time which has it sort of strange quality to it,” he said.

The new film also approaches the subject of stardom, which Dinklage can identify with as he was catapulted to fame ever since Game of Thrones aired in 2011. He added that a lot of young people say they would like to be famous when they grow up, but they have no idea what superstardom actually means or how it changes their lives.

Dinklage is not the first GOT cast member to address the fact that the show turned their lives upside-down. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow in the hit HBO series, said GOT had helped him find love and gave him a “future family.” Harington, 32, met his wife, Rose Leslie, who plays Ygritte, on set.

And Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, also said the show had “changed everything” for her and given her “my entire career.”

Game of Thrones‘ final season is set to return in 2019.