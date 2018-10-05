Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Sentencing Is ‘Terrifying’ Says ‘Jersey Shore’ Pal

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino could be facing jail time when he is sentenced today in New Jersey federal court, and his Jersey Shore co-star reveals their normally cool pal is “terrified.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi appeared on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show on October 4 and revealed that the entire cast of the wildly popular MTV show is worried that their friend may be sent to prison.

People Magazine reported that the reality star’s attorney is seeking probation, while the government wants him to receive a 14-month term.

“Honestly, we don’t know what is going to happen … so hopefully everything is going to be fine,” Polizzi said to McCarthy.

“We’ve been hanging out all week and you can tell the days are coming quicker and he’s getting more nervous,” she revealed. “We’re just trying to be there for him, just hang out with him, make him smile a little bit, but it’s terrifying for him,” she noted.

Not only is Sorrentino’s Jersey Shore family worried for his future, his fiancee Lauren Pesce is afraid as well. The couple, who are preparing to say “I do,” may have to put their wedding plans on hold if Sorrentino gets sentenced.

Polizzi said to McCarthy, “We just went for her [Lauren] dress fitting, so you know, she is putting on the dress and doing all the fun bride stuff, but she is freaking out too.”

His Jersey Shore family is hoping for a great outcome during Sorrentino’s sentencing.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley revealed she now calls Sorrentino “The Inspiration” instead of “The Situation” remarking that he has a different view on life than he had before, noting “I’m so proud of how far he has come” to People.

Sorrentino and his brother Marc Sorrentino were indicted back in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012, according to People.

In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, and structuring and falsifying records.

In January of 2018, the reality star pled guilty to one count of tax evasion.

Marc Sorrentino has yet to be sentenced.

