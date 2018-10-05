Senator Cory Booker Is Trying To Keep A Relationship Secret Amid Speculation Of A 2020 Presidential Run

Senator Cory Booker may be trying to hide a relationship among speculation he may be the Democratic pick to run for president in 2020.

One of the favorites on the Democratic side to run for President in 2020, Cory Booker, is trying to keep his relationship with Chanda Gibson, the executive director of the Council of Urban Professionals, a secret, according to Page Six.

“He’s been dating her on and off for years… No one could understand why he told her their relationship is secret,” the source told Page Six.

Gibson, who’s a single mom of two boys, has personally known Booker since she decided to work on his 2002 campaign run to become the mayor of Newark, New Jersey.

Gibson refused to comment on the Page Six story but did open up about how she got involved with Booker and his campaign in an interview with Forbes.

The former Goldman Sachs executive and California native told Forbes she saw Booker as her “spiritual advisor” when she was working with his campaign.

She said that Booker told her, “If you want to do something you believe in, quit your job and come help me run for mayor,” and, she told Forbes, “within eight days, I had quit my job and found myself sleeping on an apartment floor in Newark. I had never been to Newark. I had never been to the East Coast! But I believed in Cory. I believed in what he was trying to do. It felt great being part of this amazing experience.”

Erin Schaff-Pool / Getty Images

Most recently, Booker has been in the spotlight due to his seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which spent the majority of last week splashed across the headlines because of the blockbuster testimony of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault at a party in 1982 when the two were in high school.

Booker was one of the key Democrats on the committee opposing Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Outside of politics, Booker has been linked to many women over the past few years, including Hollywood entertainment lawyer Bianca Levin, CBS Morning News co-anchor Gayle King and most recently to Instagram-famous poet Cleo Wade according to Page Six.

Political opponents have even gone as far as to spread rumors that Booker, who has never been married, might be gay.

Booker responded to the rumors by saying, “People who think I’m gay, some part of me thinks it’s wonderful. Because I want to challenge people on their homophobia… I say, ‘So what does it ­matter if I am?’ ”

Booker’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the Page Six story.