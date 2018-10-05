Donald Trump Doesn’t Win The Nobel Peace Prize To Supporters’ Disappointment

The prize instead was awarded to two people who campaigned against sexual violence.

Donald Trump did not win the Nobel Peace Prize, much to the disappointment of some of his supporters who thought the 45th president deserved the honor for his work towards de-nuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. Instead, as BBC News reports, the honor went to two people who have campaigned against sexual violence.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Donald Trump did what no U.S. president has been able to do in 60 years in sitting down and meeting face-to-face with a North Korean leader. Trump’s April summit with Kim Jong-Un in Singapore got conservatives excited about the possibility of Trump winning a Nobel Peace Prize.

Fox News contributor Harry J. Kazianis, for example, wrote that no other president could have gotten a North Korean dictator into a room.

“The meeting would never have taken place if not for President Trump. And for this achievement, President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Unfortunately for Trump and his supporters, the Nobel Committee went another direction. Specifically, they awarded the coveted prize to Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege, two advocates who campaign against sexual violence.

Murad, according to CNET, is an Iraqi woman who was a member of Iraq’s Yazidi minority. Back in 2014, when ISIS held considerable power in Iraq, the Islamist terrorist organization vowed to destroy the minority, regarded by the fundamentalist group as devil-worshippers.

Who is #nadiamurad? This is what you need to know about the first Iraqi to win the #NobelPeacePrize. Murad was a joint winner of the award thanks to her "effort to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war" https://t.co/PIZO2uY7mb — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 5, 2018

Murad was captured by ISIS, and for months she was held as a sex slave, during which time she was repeatedly raped and tortured. She eventually escaped, making her way to a refugee camp and then ultimately to Germany. A year later, she became the UN’s first Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking. With the help of attorney Amal Clooney, she continues to seek justice for victims of sexual violence and to advocate to bring attention to the cause.

Denis Mukwege is a gynecologist in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He has treated thousands of victims of sexual violence, as rape is often used as a tool of war by various African militias. He has treated so many rape-related injuries that Mukwege is considered the world’s leading expert on the treatment or injuries from a sexual assault.

Denis Mukwege also won this year's #NobelPeacePrize. He is a doctor and gynecologist, who has long worked to treat thousands of women and girls affected by rape and sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. https://t.co/2Qc33weHvT pic.twitter.com/IBP02cFo2T — CNN International (@cnni) October 5, 2018

As for Donald Trump, just how effective his meeting with Kim was towards de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula remains a matter of dispute. Kim vowed to end the country’s nuclear program – a program that, according to some reports, still continues, just not as openly. Kim did hold up his promise to return the remains of American soldiers killed during the Korean War. Donald Trump, for his part, ended “provocative” joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises on the peninsula in return.