Gisele Bundchen Describes Falling In Love With Tom Brady On First Date

The supermodel planned to ditch her blind date after one drink, but when the NFL star walked in she was smitten.

Gisele Bundchen believes in love at first sight—because it happened to her. The Brazilian supermodel says she fell in love with future husband Tom Brady the first time she met him. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Bundchen detailed her first meeting with Brady on a blind date in 2006.

Bundchen said her date with Brady was actually her third blind date as her friends attempted to find her a boyfriend. But while her first two dates were duds, Gisele was instantly smitten with Brady when they met for a drink. The savvy supermodel initially thought a quick drink date would leave her open for an easy exit if things didn’t work out.

“The other two were dinners, which I was stuck there for an hour and a half thinking when can I get out? Where is my food? The third blind date was actually Tom and I thought, ‘That’s it, I’m not going on any more blind dates.'”

While she agreed to meet Brady for a drink with plans for a quick exit, Gisele told Fallon that when she met the NFL star leaving him was the last thing on her mind.

“When I saw those kind eyes, I literally [fell] in love, like, right away. I was like, ‘What?’ He was just so sweet.”

Gisele Bundchen previously told Vanity Fair she was also instantly captivated by Brady’s smile.

“I knew right way—the first time I saw him. We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen! We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady went from love at first sight to celebrity power couple, but it didn’t come without a major bump in the road. While Gisele fell head over heels for the future five-time Super Bowl champ, her world was quickly rocked when the New England Patriot quarterback’s ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, announced she was pregnant with his baby.

Bundchen revealed that her world was “turned upside down” after she learned Brady’s ex was pregnant with his baby two months into her relationship with him. The model, who went on to marry the NFL legend in 2009, detailed the painful moment in her book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down.”

“Needless to say, that wasn’t an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth,” Bundchen wrote, per E! News.

You can see Gisele Bundchen talking about her first date with Tom Brady in The Tonight Show video below.