‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, October 4: Brooke Catches The Judge, Sally Gives Wyatt A Show

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, October 4 states that Bill (Don Diamont) and Liam (Scott Clifton) talked at Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house. He said that he wanted to mend his relationship with him. When Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) popped in later, Liam told him that his father had been by, according to Soap Central. Ridge said that he was glad that Katie (Heather Tom) now had custody of Will (Finnegan George). He said that Bill was just trying to manipulate Liam’s feelings, but Liam said that he wanted to see Kelly. Ridge said that he was sickened at the thought of Bill holding Kelly.

Emma (Nia Sioux) was furious at Xander (Adain Bradley) and Zoe (Kiara Barnes). She said that if he wanted to be with Zoe then he should be with her. After Emma stormed off, Zoe told Xander that it seemed as if his relationship with Emma was unbalanced. It seemed to be too much for Emma to handle, while it was too little for Xander. Zoe kissed Xander.

In the meantime, Emma had retired to the design office and her friend Tiffany (Maile Brady) had come to visit. She told her about the situation with Zoe and while she was worried about Emma, she reminded her about her jealousy. She warned that it was happening again and urged her friend to remember what happened with Jonathan. Emma acquiesced and said that Tiffany was right and said that she would apologize to Xander. She later approached Xander and apologized. They hugged.

Another Brady is coming to @CBSDaytime! @WayneBrady’s daughter, Maile, will be guest starring on tomorrow’s #BoldandBeautiful episode! Don’t miss it. pic.twitter.com/FzftW0KQMF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 3, 2018

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) went to see Bill at Spencer Publications. She wanted to know how he was doing after the judge gave Katie sole custody. He said that he was doing better now that he saw her. Brooke said that she couldn’t believe that he had lost custody. When she left, Bill remembered what it was like to kiss his ex-wife.

Sally gave Wyatt a private lingerie show, and he really enjoyed it. He said that he was her biggest fan and they kissed. Sally wanted to show him every piece of the underwear and proceeded to strip very seductively. They made love. Afterwards, they talked about her job and he commented that she was attractive enough to be a model. Wyatt called her incredible, and she called him the same. The couple kissed.

Ridge was at home when he decided to call Judge McMullen (Joe Lando) and thank him again. He told him that he had made the right decision for Will’s sake. Outside the door, Brooke listened in on his conversation. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.