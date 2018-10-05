Orlando Bloom Gives Emotional Tribute To Dying Grandmother

Actor Orlando Bloom shared an Instagram tribute to his dying grandmother Thursday, posing for a picture with her while kissing her hand as she lied in bed, according to People magazine.

Bloom, who starred in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, in fact, posted a series of pictures of him, 41, and his grandmother Dorrie, 98, per the magazine.

“Cherish the memories and moments and celebrate and respect the life,” Bloom wrote on one post that went viral, being viewed more than 181,000 times. “We all smile we live we laugh and we embrace a grandmother a mother, a sister, an aunt, a wife a girlfriend, a daughter, a friend, a child a newborn we are born we grow old we get sick and we die this we know so love and give love.

“… I’m so glad I got to be a part of them and as I lie awake pondering and knowing that she too will pass soon now perhaps before I wake I pray I smile,” he continued.

Bloom’s girlfriend, Grammy-nominated singer and American Idol judge Katy Perry share her feelings in the comment section, per People, writing, “Love you angel.”

In a separate People story, the source told the magazine that the celebrity couple could be moving closer to getting engaged.

“Orlando doesn’t have a ring yet but has been talking about the future,” a source reportedly close to the Bloom told the magazine. “Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful.”

Cindy Crawford (L) and Orlando Bloom attend the Balmain Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20, 2018 in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

People reported that the celebrities dated for a year before taking a break from their relationship in February 2017. But the couple appeared to get back together when they were spotted vacationing in the Maldives in January, per the magazine.

The celebrities appeared on the red carpet for the first time together last week at the Monte-Carlo Gala in Monaco, People stated.

“He always said he would absolutely get married again, and it seems Katy could be it,” the source told People.

Bloom appeared in the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017 and is expected to appear in two movies slated for 2019 – the sci-fi movie Needle In a Timestamp and the war drama The Outpost.

The AIDS fundraising foundation amfAR announced this week that it will honor Perry at its annual gala on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles, according to Billboard magazine. The late Elizabeth Taylor founded the organization 1985 and has raised more than $517 million for national and international AIDS research teams, per the publication.