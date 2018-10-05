Megyn Kelly Is Taking Advantage Of The #MeToo Movement Say NBC Insiders, Per ‘Page Six’

Former Fox News and current NBC anchor Megyn Kelly is taking advantage of the #MeToo movement according to certain NBC insiders.

Some upper-level insiders at NBC think that former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is using the #MeToo movement for selfish purposes, according to Page Six.

Whispers from NBC insiders started after Kelly told Us Weekly that she has some kind of secret information regarding disgraced former NBC anchor Matt Lauer.

“I know too much that others don’t know,” Kelly told the magazine when asked if she thought Lauer would make a comeback after he was ousted from the network for sexual harassment allegations.

“All I’m going to say is that I feel very strongly about the #MeToo coverage, the importance of doing it without fear or favor.” Kelly continued.

People at NBC weren’t fond of Kelly’s comments.

“There were a lot of eye rolls. What does she really know? She’s not close to anyone here,” insiders told Page Six.

The insider continued, “She’s milking the #MeToo movement. People are counting down the days until she’s gone.”

A source close to Kelly said they think the NBC insiders who were critical of Kelly were sympathetic to Lauer and are looking to enable his comeback.

An NBC rep added, “Whoever is saying this is trying to start a war that doesn’t exist. Her show is empowering and engaging, and we’re especially proud of her coverage of… #MeToo.”

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

This new war of words comes after Kelly was widely criticized online after he tweeted about Julie Swetnick, one of the three women accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Swetnick claims Kavanaugh, along with his friend Mark Judge, would spike women’s drinks at parties to “cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be gang raped in a side room or bedroom by a train of numerous boys.”

“I believe I was drugged using Quaaludes or something similar placed in what I was drinking,” Swetnick said.

Kavanaugh has denied all the allegations, saying in a statement, “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

Kelly started with a tweet accusing those on Swetnick’s side of attempting to “shame” those who embraced “due process” and asked any questions about the alleged assault while bashing Swetnick herself claiming she has “credibility issues.”

Kelly then fired off what was possibly her most controversial tweet of the exchange, attacking the credibility of women coming forward with their accusations by asserting that she thinks some of those women are lying.

Not every victim will have that kind of record, which is fine, but the notion that *every* woman must be believed is absurd. Just ask the 3 Duke lax players who were falsely accused of rape by a woman who virtually all of the media believed but who made the whole thing up. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 2, 2018

Kelly then continued with her string of attacks against women making accusations and retweeting those defending Kavanaugh against the sexual assault claims.

Many online believe Kelly may be trying to go back to her conservative roots in an attempt to move away from NBC amid internal conflict.