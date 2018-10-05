John Stamos Posts Sweet Selfie With Lori Loughlin & Candace Cameron Bure’s Social Media Superstar Daughters

The 'Fuller House' star jokes about the social media fame of Olivia Jade, Bella Giannulli, and Natasha Bure.

John Stamos is posing with the next generation of his Fuller House family. The longtime star of the Full House franchise posted an adorable selfie with three beautiful girls, but it wasn’t DJ, Stephanie, and Michelle Tanner. Instead, Stamos posed for a snap with Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli and Natasha Bure, the daughters of his Full House co-stars Lori Loughlin and Candace Cameron Bure.

In his post, which you can see below, Stamos joked that if he had ever known the three “nerds” were going to be so popular on social media, he would have been nicer to them.

Lori Loughlin, who plays Stamos’ TV wife on Fuller House, is the mom of Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, her daughters with designer Mossimo Giannulli. According to W magazine, Loughlin’s popular daughters have more than 3 million combined social media followers. Olivia Jade has nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers and 1.1 million Instagram followers, whereas Isabella Rose (who goes by the nickname Bella) starred in the 2016 Hallmark movie Every Christmas Has a Story with her famous mom, boasts a whopping 250,000 Instagram followers—and even nabbed the coveted @bella handle before a Hadid could nab it.

Candace Cameron Bure, who plays Stamos’ niece, DJ Tanner Fuller on Fuller House, has three kids with husband, Russian hockey player Valeri Bure. The sitcom star’s daughter Natasha was born in 1998 and made headlines when she was a contestant on NBC’s The Voice. Natasha Bure has nearly 100,000 YouTube followers and more than 400k Instagram fans.

You can see John Stamos’ post with the social media stars below.

Of course, John Stamos isn’t doing too badly on social media himself. The Full House veteran has 2.7 million followers on Instagram. And now that he’s a father himself—Stamos and his wife, Caitlyn McHugh, welcomed son William Christopher Stamos on April 10—he is in proud papa posting mode.

As for their mom’s popularity on social media, Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli admitted that they sometimes forget they have a famous matriarch.

“I sometimes forget that she’s famous. Bella told Teen Vogue of her actress mom. “It’s odd to see her on the TV screen and then turn around and see her cooking dinner.

Olivia Jade added: “I don’t think I even realized the success of the show until I clicked on the Netflix Fuller House promo recently and noticed it had more than 13 million views.”

Take a look at videos from Olivia Jade and Natasha Bure’s YouTube channels below.